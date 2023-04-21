ICICI Bank launches Summer Bonanza offer — details here

With the launch of the ‘Summer Bonanza’ offers, ICICI Bank said that it aims to provide its customers a delightful shopping experience "by offering them a plethora of discounts and cashbacks on their favourite products and services." Customers can make the most of these exciting offers with their ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, internet banking, EMIs and consumer finance.

ICICI Bank, one of the leading private sector banks on Friday launched a latest edition of ‘Summer Bonanza’. It provides customers with a broad range of enticing discounts and deals across a variety of categories, including mobiles and electronics, travel, online shopping, dining and food ordering, health and beauty, gifting, and others, in addition to special offers.

With the launch of the ‘Summer Bonanza’ offers, ICICI Bank said that it aims to provide its customers a delightful shopping experience "by offering them a plethora of discounts and cashbacks on their favourite products and services."

Customers can make the most of these exciting offers with their ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, internet banking, EMIs and consumer finance, it added.

The offers are available across brands like Amazon, Flipkart, Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, LG, Sony, MakeMyTrip, EaseMyTrip, TataCliQ Luxury, Swiggy, Zomato, and more.

Among the offers, the major highlights are:

Mobiles and Electronics:

Exciting offers like an iPhone 14 at Rs 2,341 per month at a no extra-cost EMI and a MacBook Air at Rs 2,934 per month at select Apple Reseller stores

Discount of up to Rs 8,000 on OnePlus, Xiaomi and Vivo products

Up to Rs 5,000 discount at Croma retail store or website

Up to 22.5 percent discount on brands like LG, Sony, Samsung, Dell, Haier

Flights:

Up to 15 percent discount on leading online travel platforms like MakeMytrip, EasyMyTrip, Yatra and Paytm travel

Hotel booking:

Up to 25% discount on domestic hotels, homestays, premium villas and international hotels on leading online travel platforms like MakeMyTrip, EaseMyTrip and Yatra

Bus booking:

Up to 25 percent discount on bus travel with Easemytrip, Yatra and Paytm Travel

Online Shopping:

Exciting offers on leading brands like Amazon, Flipkart, Tata Cliq and Tata Cliq Luxury

Dining and Food Delivery:

Up to 15 percent discount in-restaurant dining on Zomato & EazyDiner

Up to 20 percent discount on food ordering with Swiggy and Zomato

Gifting:

Up to 20 percent discount on Ferns and Petals and Florista

Health and Beauty:

Up to 15 percent discount on PharmEasy, Tata Cliq Palette, HealthKart and The Sleep Company

