ICICI Bank launches Summer Bonanza offer — details here

2 Min(s) Read
With the launch of the ‘Summer Bonanza’ offers, ICICI Bank said that it aims to provide its customers a delightful shopping experience "by offering them a plethora of discounts and cashbacks on their favourite products and services." Customers can make the most of these exciting offers with their ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, internet banking, EMIs and consumer finance.
ICICI Bank, one of the leading private sector banks on Friday launched a latest edition of ‘Summer Bonanza’. It provides customers with a broad range of enticing discounts and deals across a variety of categories, including mobiles and electronics, travel, online shopping, dining and food ordering, health and beauty, gifting, and others, in addition to special offers.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Earth Day: This 17-year-old boy is helping reverse the damage done to the marine ecosystem
Apr 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
GPT-4 and its impacts — here's how to balance human creativity and artificial intelligence
Apr 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Experts see muted demand for gold this Akshaya Tritiya — What lies ahead
Apr 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Legal Digest 1: Here's how much can you squeeze out of a tax incentive
Apr 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
With the launch of the ‘Summer Bonanza’ offers, ICICI Bank said that it aims to provide its customers a delightful shopping experience "by offering them a plethora of discounts and cashbacks on their favourite products and services."
Customers can make the most of these exciting offers with their ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, internet banking, EMIs and consumer finance, it added.
The offers are available across brands like Amazon, Flipkart, Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, LG, Sony, MakeMyTrip, EaseMyTrip, TataCliQ Luxury, Swiggy, Zomato, and more.
Among the offers, the major highlights are:
Mobiles and Electronics:
Flights:
Hotel booking:
Bus booking:
Online Shopping:
Dining and Food Delivery:
Gifting:
Health and Beauty:
First Published: Apr 21, 2023 4:34 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!