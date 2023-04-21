Breaking News
Reliance Jio Q4 Results: Operating Margin above 50% for fifth consecutive quarter
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsICICI Bank launches Summer Bonanza offer — details here

ICICI Bank launches Summer Bonanza offer — details here

ICICI Bank launches Summer Bonanza offer — details here
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 21, 2023 4:48:06 PM IST (Updated)

With the launch of the ‘Summer Bonanza’ offers, ICICI Bank said that it aims to provide its customers a delightful shopping experience "by offering them a plethora of discounts and cashbacks on their favourite products and services." Customers can make the most of these exciting offers with their ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, internet banking, EMIs and consumer finance.

ICICI Bank, one of the leading private sector banks on Friday launched a latest edition of ‘Summer Bonanza’. It provides customers with a broad range of enticing discounts and deals across a variety of categories, including mobiles and electronics, travel, online shopping, dining and food ordering, health and beauty, gifting, and others, in addition to special offers.

Recommended Articles

View All
Earth Day: This 17-year-old boy is helping reverse the damage done to the marine ecosystem

Earth Day: This 17-year-old boy is helping reverse the damage done to the marine ecosystem

Apr 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

GPT-4 and its impacts — here's how to balance human creativity and artificial intelligence

GPT-4 and its impacts — here's how to balance human creativity and artificial intelligence

Apr 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Experts see muted demand for gold this Akshaya Tritiya — What lies ahead

Experts see muted demand for gold this Akshaya Tritiya — What lies ahead

Apr 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Legal Digest 1: Here's how much can you squeeze out of a tax incentive

Legal Digest 1: Here's how much can you squeeze out of a tax incentive

Apr 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


With the launch of the ‘Summer Bonanza’ offers, ICICI Bank said that it aims to provide its customers a delightful shopping experience "by offering them a plethora of discounts and cashbacks on their favourite products and services."
Customers can make the most of these exciting offers with their ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, internet banking, EMIs and consumer finance, it added.
The offers are available across brands like Amazon, Flipkart, Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, LG, Sony, MakeMyTrip, EaseMyTrip, TataCliQ Luxury, Swiggy, Zomato, and more.
Among the offers, the major highlights are: 
Mobiles and Electronics:
  • Exciting offers like an iPhone 14 at Rs 2,341 per month at a no extra-cost EMI and a MacBook Air at Rs 2,934 per month at select Apple Reseller stores
  • Discount of up to Rs 8,000 on OnePlus, Xiaomi and Vivo products
  • Up to Rs 5,000 discount at Croma retail store or website
  • Up to 22.5 percent discount on brands like LG, Sony, Samsung, Dell, Haier
    • Flights:
    • Up to 15 percent discount on leading online travel platforms like MakeMytrip, EasyMyTrip, Yatra and Paytm travel
      • Hotel booking:
      • Up to 25% discount on domestic hotels, homestays, premium villas and international hotels on leading online travel platforms like MakeMyTrip, EaseMyTrip and Yatra
        • Bus booking:
        • Up to 25 percent discount on bus travel with Easemytrip, Yatra and Paytm Travel
          • Online Shopping:
          • Exciting offers on leading brands like Amazon, Flipkart, Tata Cliq and Tata Cliq Luxury
            • Dining and Food Delivery:
            • Up to 15 percent discount in-restaurant dining on Zomato & EazyDiner
            • Up to 20 percent discount on food ordering with Swiggy and Zomato
              • Gifting:
              • Up to 20 percent discount on Ferns and Petals and Florista
                • Health and Beauty:
                • Up to 15 percent discount on PharmEasy, Tata Cliq Palette, HealthKart and The Sleep Company
                  • Also Read: ICICI Bank to consider fund raising on April 22 via issuance of debt securities
                  First Published: Apr 21, 2023 4:34 PM IST
                  Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

                  Tags

                  ICICI Bank
                  View All

                  Most Read

                  Market Movers

                  View All
                  Top GainersTop Losers
                  CurrencyCommodities
                  CompanyPriceChng%Chng
                  X