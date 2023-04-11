ICICI Bank introduces EMI facility for UPI payments by scanning QR code

2 Min(s) Read
Customers can pay transaction amount above Rs 10,000 in installments in three, six or nine months.
ICICI Bank on Tuesday announced that it has introduced EMI facility for UPI payments made by scanning QR code. Customers eligible for PayLater, the bank’s ‘buy now, pay later’ service can avail of the EMI facility in a seamless manner, the lender said.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Temasek's acquisition of Manipal Hospital — three big takeaways from the largest PE deal in Indian healthcare
Apr 11, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Pleasure economy | Sex, toys and the million-buck feeling
Apr 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Explained: Why this might be the best time to take a gold loan?
Apr 10, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Coach Soch: AI and ethics — here's why the policy makers should worry about it
Apr 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
This first-of-its-kind facility enhances affordability of lakhs of the bank’s customers as they can now instantly buy products or services just by scanning the required merchant QR code at a store and making payments in EMIs, the lender added.
The facility can be availed across a host of categories such as electronics, groceries, fashion apparels, travel and hotel bookings. Customers can pay transaction amount above Rs 10,000 in installments in three, six or nine months. The EMI facility for PayLater will shortly be extended for online shopping as well, the bank mentioned.
Talking about the new facility, Bijith Bhaskar, Head- Digital Channels & Partnership, ICICI Bank, said “We have seen that maximum payments these days are made through UPI. In addition, we have observed that customers are increasingly opting for UPI transactions from PayLater, the Bank’s ‘buy now, pay later’ service. Combining these two trends, we are introducing the facility of instant EMI for UPI payments done through PayLater."
"With this facility, lakhs of our customers making UPI payments by scanning a merchant QR code can shop for mid to high value items and pay in easy EMIs," he said.
ICICI Bank introduced PayLater facility in 2018 to enable customers to buy small ticket items immediately in a digital and paperless manner. PayLater facility enables customers to shop online, pay bills and pay to any merchant UPI ID at physical stores instantly.
Here are steps to avail the EMI facility on PayLater:
(Edited by : Anshul)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!