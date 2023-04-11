English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsICICI Bank introduces EMI facility for UPI payments by scanning QR code

ICICI Bank introduces EMI facility for UPI payments by scanning QR code

ICICI Bank introduces EMI facility for UPI payments by scanning QR code
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 11, 2023 12:11:46 PM IST (Published)

Customers can pay transaction amount above Rs 10,000 in installments in three, six or nine months.

ICICI Bank on Tuesday announced that it has introduced EMI facility for UPI payments made by scanning QR code. Customers eligible for PayLater, the bank’s ‘buy now, pay later’ service can avail of the EMI facility in a seamless manner, the lender said.

Recommended Articles

View All
Temasek's acquisition of Manipal Hospital — three big takeaways from the largest PE deal in Indian healthcare

Temasek's acquisition of Manipal Hospital — three big takeaways from the largest PE deal in Indian healthcare

Apr 11, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Pleasure economy | Sex, toys and the million-buck feeling

Pleasure economy | Sex, toys and the million-buck feeling

Apr 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: Why this might be the best time to take a gold loan?

Explained: Why this might be the best time to take a gold loan?

Apr 10, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Soch: AI and ethics — here's why the policy makers should worry about it

Coach Soch: AI and ethics — here's why the policy makers should worry about it

Apr 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


This first-of-its-kind facility enhances affordability of lakhs of the bank’s customers as they can now instantly buy products or services just by scanning the required merchant QR code at a store and making payments in EMIs, the lender added.
The facility can be availed across a host of categories such as electronics, groceries, fashion apparels, travel and hotel bookings. Customers can pay transaction amount above Rs 10,000 in installments in three, six or nine months. The EMI facility for PayLater will shortly be extended for online shopping as well, the bank mentioned.
Talking about the new facility, Bijith Bhaskar, Head- Digital Channels & Partnership, ICICI Bank, said “We have seen that maximum payments these days are made through UPI. In addition, we have observed that customers are increasingly opting for UPI transactions from PayLater, the Bank’s ‘buy now, pay later’ service. Combining these two trends, we are introducing the facility of instant EMI for UPI payments done through PayLater."
"With this facility, lakhs of our customers making UPI payments by scanning a merchant QR code can shop for mid to high value items and pay in easy EMIs," he said.
ICICI Bank introduced PayLater facility in 2018 to enable customers to buy small ticket items immediately in a digital and paperless manner. PayLater facility enables customers to shop online, pay bills and pay to any merchant UPI ID at physical stores instantly.
Here are steps to avail the EMI facility on PayLater:
  • Visit any physical store and choose preferred product or service
  • To make the payment, use iMobile Pay app and choose ‘Scan any QR’ option
  • Select PayLater EMI option if transaction amount is Rs 10,000 or more
  • Select tenure among 3, 6 or 9 months
  • Just confirm the payment and the transaction is completed successfully
    • (Edited by : Anshul)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    EMIICICI BankUPI Payments

    Previous Article

    Sebi asks AIF to provide option of direct plans, allows investors to participate without distribution fee

    Next Article

    L&T MF ceases to exist as mutual fund: Sebi

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X