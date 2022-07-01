ICICI Bank increased its marginal cost of lending rate (MCLR) by 20 basis points (bps) across all tenures. Earlier on June 1, the private lender had raised the MCLR rate by 30 bps.

According to the ICICI website, the overnight and one-month MCLR has been increased to 7.50 percent from 7.30 percent last month. The three-month and six-month MCLRs at ICICI Bank also rose to 7.55 percent and 7.70 percent respectively. One year MCLR spiked to 7.75 percent.

Around 10 am on Friday, the ICICI shares were down by 1.69 percent at 695.27. Around 1:05 pm, the company's shares gained but were still plunged by 0.61 percent at 702.55.