homepersonal finance NewsICICI Bank hikes bulk fixed deposit interest rates, offers up to 7.15% returns

ICICI Bank hikes bulk fixed deposit interest rates, offers up to 7.15% returns

2 Min(s) Read

By Anushka Sharma  Feb 23, 2023 6:05:04 PM IST (Updated)

As per the information on the official website, for bulk deposit rates with maturity period between 7 days to 10 years, the bank is now offering its customers interest rates between 4.75 percent to 6.75 percent. For deposits with a 1 to 2 years term, the bank is providing the maximum interest rate of 7.15 percent. 

ICICI Bank has announced a hike in the interest rates on bulk fixed deposits of Rs 2 crore to less than Rs 5 crore with immediate effect, where customers can benefit with the maximum interest rate of up to 7.15 percent. As per the information on the official website, for bulk deposit rates with maturity period between 7 days to 10 years, the bank is now offering its customers interest rates between 4.75 percent to 6.75 percent.

Recommended Articles

View All

5 ways to save tax without making any investment

Feb 23, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Lawyer's Logics: Can GSTAT be a blessing for tax payers — explained

Feb 23, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Deadline to increase your pension contribution nears — Five things to know before availing it

Feb 23, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Coach-Soch: Web3 opportunity for India — now or never

Feb 23, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read


For deposits with a 1 to 2 years term, the bank is providing the maximum interest rate of 7.15 percent.
For a period of 7 days to 29 days, the customers can benefit with the interest rate of 4.75 percent, which was earlier 3.5 percent for senior citizens and 3.0 percent for citizens below age of years.
ALSO READ | Kotak Mahindra Bank hikes fixed deposit rates. Check latest FD rates here
For deposits maturing within 30 days to 45 days, the bank is providing interest rate of 5.50 percent, which was 4.0 percent earlier for senior citizens and 3.5 for citizens below age of years.
For 91 days to 184 days, the bank is giving the interest rate of 6.50 percent, increasing from 5.25 percent for senior citizens and 4.75 for citizens below age years, earlier.
Here are the revised FD interest rates with maturity period:
Maturity PeriodInterest rates (per cent per annum) w.e.f. December 16, 2022Interest rates (per cent per annum) w.e.f. February 23, 2023
Single deposit of less than Rs 2 croreSingle deposit of Rs 2 crore and above but less than Rs 5 crore
GeneralSenior CitizenGeneralSenior Citizen
7 days to 14 days3.00%3.50%4.75%4.75%
15 days to 29 days3.00%3.50%4.75%4.75%
30 days to 45 days3.50%4.00%5.50%5.50%
46 days to 60 days4.00%4.50%5.75%5.75%
61 days to 90 days4.50%5.00%6.00%6.00%
91 days to 120 days4.75%5.25%6.50%6.50%
121 days to 150 days4.75%5.25%6.50%6.50%
151 days to 184 days4.75%5.25%6.50%6.50%
185 days to 210 days5.50%6.00%6.65%6.65%
211 days to 270 days5.50%6.00%6.65%6.65%
271 days to 289 days5.50%6.00%6.75%6.75%
290 days to less than 1 year5.75%6.25%6.75%6.75%
1 year to 389 days6.60%7.10%7.15%7.15%
390 days to < 15 months6.60%7.10%7.15%7.15%
15 months to < 18 months7.00%7.50%7.15%7.15%
18 months to 2 years7.00%7.50%7.15%7.15%
2 years 1 day to 3 years7.00%7.50%7.00%7.00%
3 years 1 day to 5 years7.00%7.50%6.75%6.75%
5 years 1 day to 10 years6.90%#7.50%6.75%6.75%
5 Years (80C FD) – Max to `1.50 lac7.00%7.50%NANA
As per the bank website, customers can now invest in ICICI Bank’s Fixed Deposits through the digital and branch channel for a fixed tenure, as per convenience.
ALSO READ | DCB Bank hikes FD interest rates, senior citizens to get maximum of 8.75%
(Edited by : Anshul)
First Published: Feb 23, 2023 5:59 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

fixed depositICICI Bankinterest rates

Previous Article

Liquid funds a viable alternative to savings accounts: Nuvama Wealth

Next Article

Old versus new regime | Thousands use tax department's calculator to compare outgo