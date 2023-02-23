ICICI Bank hikes bulk fixed deposit interest rates, offers up to 7.15% returns

As per the information on the official website, for bulk deposit rates with maturity period between 7 days to 10 years, the bank is now offering its customers interest rates between 4.75 percent to 6.75 percent. For deposits with a 1 to 2 years term, the bank is providing the maximum interest rate of 7.15 percent.

ICICI Bank has announced a hike in the interest rates on bulk fixed deposits of Rs 2 crore to less than Rs 5 crore with immediate effect, where customers can benefit with the maximum interest rate of up to 7.15 percent. As per the information on the official website, for bulk deposit rates with maturity period between 7 days to 10 years, the bank is now offering its customers interest rates between 4.75 percent to 6.75 percent.

For deposits with a 1 to 2 years term, the bank is providing the maximum interest rate of 7.15 percent.

For a period of 7 days to 29 days, the customers can benefit with the interest rate of 4.75 percent, which was earlier 3.5 percent for senior citizens and 3.0 percent for citizens below age of years.

ALSO READ | Kotak Mahindra Bank hikes fixed deposit rates. Check latest FD rates here

For deposits maturing within 30 days to 45 days, the bank is providing interest rate of 5.50 percent, which was 4.0 percent earlier for senior citizens and 3.5 for citizens below age of years.

For 91 days to 184 days, the bank is giving the interest rate of 6.50 percent, increasing from 5.25 percent for senior citizens and 4.75 for citizens below age years, earlier.

Here are the revised FD interest rates with maturity period:

Maturity Period Interest rates (per cent per annum) w.e.f. December 16, 2022 Interest rates (per cent per annum) w.e.f. February 23, 2023 Single deposit of less than Rs 2 crore Single deposit of Rs 2 crore and above but less than Rs 5 crore General Senior Citizen General Senior Citizen 7 days to 14 days 3.00% 3.50% 4.75% 4.75% 15 days to 29 days 3.00% 3.50% 4.75% 4.75% 30 days to 45 days 3.50% 4.00% 5.50% 5.50% 46 days to 60 days 4.00% 4.50% 5.75% 5.75% 61 days to 90 days 4.50% 5.00% 6.00% 6.00% 91 days to 120 days 4.75% 5.25% 6.50% 6.50% 121 days to 150 days 4.75% 5.25% 6.50% 6.50% 151 days to 184 days 4.75% 5.25% 6.50% 6.50% 185 days to 210 days 5.50% 6.00% 6.65% 6.65% 211 days to 270 days 5.50% 6.00% 6.65% 6.65% 271 days to 289 days 5.50% 6.00% 6.75% 6.75% 290 days to less than 1 year 5.75% 6.25% 6.75% 6.75% 1 year to 389 days 6.60% 7.10% 7.15% 7.15% 390 days to < 15 months 6.60% 7.10% 7.15% 7.15% 15 months to < 18 months 7.00% 7.50% 7.15% 7.15% 18 months to 2 years 7.00% 7.50% 7.15% 7.15% 2 years 1 day to 3 years 7.00% 7.50% 7.00% 7.00% 3 years 1 day to 5 years 7.00% 7.50% 6.75% 6.75% 5 years 1 day to 10 years 6.90% #7.50% 6.75% 6.75% 5 Years (80C FD) – Max to `1.50 lac 7.00% 7.50% NA NA

As per the bank website, customers can now invest in ICICI Bank’s Fixed Deposits through the digital and branch channel for a fixed tenure, as per convenience.