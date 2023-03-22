ICICI Bank hikes bulk fixed deposit interest rates, offers up to 7.25% returns

For deposits with a 1 to 2 years term, the bank is providing the maximum interest rate of 7.25 percent. For a period of 7 days to 29 days, the customers can benefit with the interest rate of 4.75 percent.

Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Wednesday hiked its interest rates on bulk fixed deposits of more than Rs 2 crore to less than Rs 5 Cr. With this, the bank is now offering interest rates in the range of 4.75 percent to 6.75 percent on fixed deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years. The new interest rates on fixed deposits are in effect from March 22, 2023, according to the bank's official website.

For deposits with a 1 to 2 years term, the bank is providing the maximum interest rate of 7.25 percent. For a period of 7 days to 29 days, the customers can benefit with the interest rate of 4.75 percent.

For deposits maturing within 30 days to 45 days, the bank is providing interest rate of 5.50 percent. For 91 days to 184 days, the bank is giving the interest rate of 6.50 percent.

Here are the latest FD rates offered by ICICI Bank on bulk deposits:

Tenure Interest rate for general public Interest rate for senior citizens 7 days to 14 days 4.75% 4.75% 15 days to 29 days 4.75% 4.75% 30 days to 45 days 5.50% 5.50% 46 days to 60 days 5.75% 5.75% 61 days to 90 days 6.00% 6.00% 91 days to 120 days 6.50% 6.50% 121 days to 150 days 6.50% 6.50% 151 days to 184 days 6.50% 6.50% 185 days to 210 days 6.65% 6.65% 211 days to 270 days 6.65% 6.65% 271 days to 289 days 6.75% 6.75% 290 days to less than 1 year 6.75% 6.75% 1 year to 389 days 7.25% 7.25% 390 days to < 15 months 7.25% 7.25% 15 months to < 18 months 7.15% 7.15% 18 months to 2 years 7.15% 7.15% 2 years 1 day to 3 years 7.00% 7.00% 3 years 1 day to 5 years 6.75% 6.75% 5 years 1 day to 10 years 6.75% 6.75% 5 Years (80C FD) – Max to Rs 1.50 lakh NA NA

As per the bank website, customers can now invest in ICICI Bank’s Fixed Deposits through the digital and branch channel for a fixed tenure, as per convenience.