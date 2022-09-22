ICICI Bank launches ‘Festive Bonanza’ — check list of discount available on brands and loan offers

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Festive shopping: ICICI Bank is offering discounts and cashbacks on different brands. Additionally, the lender is providing offers on loans. Details here

ICICI Bank on Thursday announced the launch of ‘Festive Bonanza’, a wide variety of offers for all its customers at the onset of the festive season. The customers can enjoy the benefit of discounts and cashbacks up to Rs 25,000 which can be availed using the bank’s credit/ debit cards, internet banking, consumer finance and cardless EMI, the lender said in a statement.

These offers are also available to the customers in the form of EMIs using the bank’s debit/ credit cards.

The bank has curated a bouquet of offers to meet the festive needs of customers in categories ranging from electronics and gadgets, global luxury brands, apparels and jewellery, grocery, automobile, furniture, travel and dining.

The list of marquee brands offering attractive offers include Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, Bigbasket, Blinkit, MakeMyTrip, iPhone 14, Samsung, Ajio, Reliance Digital, Croma, LG, Dell, Swiggy, Zomato, PC Jewellers (PCJ), and others. Special offers on banking products such as loans (home loan, personal loan, and gold loan) can also be availed.

Here are some of the offers available for ICICI Bank customers:

Leading brands and e-commerce platforms

10 percent discount on online shopping with major e-commerce players like Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, Tata Cliq and Ajio Luxe.

Global luxury brands

Additional 10 percent cashback on luxury brands like Armani Exchange, Canali, Clarks, Diesel, Giorgio Armani, Hamleys, Hugo Boss, Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade, Paul & Shark, Satya Paul, Steve Madden and Brooks & brothers among others.

Electronics and gadgets

Up to 10 percent cashback across electronics brands like LG, Carrier, Dell, Eureka Forbes, Haier, Sony, Voltas, Whirlpool and many more. Customers can also avail attractive discounts at Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

Mobile phones

With Apple’s “iPhone for Life” programme, avail iPhone 14 with instant EMI starting at Rs 2,497 per month. Attractive discount and cashback offers on mobiles from MI, OnePlus, Realme, Oppo and Vivo are also available, ICICI bank said.

Apparel and jewellery

Additional 10 percent discounts on apparel brands like Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle, Ajio, Flipkart, among others. Also customers can get Rs 2,500 cashback on minimum purchase of Rs 50,000 and Rs 5,000 on minimum purchase of Rs 1,00,000 from PC Jewellers (PCJ)

Grocery

Discounts available on grocery purchase with Big Basket, Swiggy Instamart, Licious, Blinkit, eat better, and lil goodness.

Travel

Discounts available on leading travel sites like MakeMyTrip, Yatra, Cleartrip, EaseMyTrip and Paytm flights among others

Dining

Up to 20 percent discount is available on Zomato, Swiggy and EazyDiner.

Entertainment

Offers available on SonyLiv annual subscription, and discounts on movie tickets and F&B in Cinepolis and Inox.

Furniture and Home Decor

10 percent discount available on brands like Pepperfry, West Elm, Ritu Kumar among others.

Here are the offers available on loans by bank:

Home loan

Customers can avail pre-approved home loan and pre-approved balance transfer with a processing fees of Rs 1,100. Additionally, customers can get 50 percent discount on processing fee for home loan, balance transfer and loan against property.

Car loan

Customers can get car loan up to 100 percent of on-road price on new car loan and up to 100 percent of car valuation on used car loan for a tenure up to 8 years.

Consumer finance

No-cost EMI will available on brands like Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, Sony, LG, Voltas, among others. This facility will also be enabled at retailers like Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics etc.

Personal loan

Customers will not be levied pre-closure charges on personal loans after 12 EMIs are paid (3 percent charged, if closed before 12 EMIs).

Tractor loan

Customers can also avail tractor loan for tenure up to 6 years. The loan will be provided up to 90 percent of the tractor cost.

Two-wheeler loan

Customers can avail up to 100 percent of on road price of the two-wheeler and get EMI as low as Rs 30 per Rs 1,000, the bank said.