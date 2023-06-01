ICICI Bank cuts lending rate by 15 bps on select tenors, but hikes it for 6-month to 1-year period

This announcement comes after Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its last policy, hit the pause button on repo rate hikes.

Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Thursday slashed overnight to 3-month lending rate by 15 bps, making consumer loans cheaper for the period. However, the bank hiked 6-month to 1-year lending rates by 5-10 bps. The loans for this period will, hence, get expensive. The updated lending rates, will be effective from June 1, 2023.

Nevertheless, consumers should note that there is a reset-period for loans, only after which the rates get revised for the borrower.

This announcement comes after Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its last policy, hit the pause button on repo rate hikes . However, central bank has been hiking interest rates at every Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting before that. There have been six straight rate hikes so far, resulting in a total repo rate hike of 250 bps.

As per the updates rates, the K-MCLR for overnight is 8.35 percent. For one month, it is at 8.60 percent. For three month, it has been revised to 8.75 percent. The bank has set the the rates for One year and two year at 9.20 percent. For three years, it has been set at9.35 percent.

The Marginal cost of funds-based lending rate or MCLR is the basic minimum rate at which a bank can give consumers loans. It serves as the benchmark for determining lending rates. For the basis of determining the interest rates of different types of loans, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has established MCLR back in 2016.