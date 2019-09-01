Moneycontrol Pro#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Friday
Asian shares rise on conciliatory trade tone but mood cautious
Oil prices dip after three days of gains
Rupee opens higher at 71.77 a dollar, bond yields rise
Home Personal finance
Economy

I-T Department sees record 4,929,121 ITR e-filings on 31 August

Updated : September 01, 2019 06:46 PM IST

The Income Tax Department saw 4,929,121 e-filing of income tax returns on Saturday, the last day for filing for FY19. It is a record for single day filing.
According to Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) the peak filing rate per second was at 196 ITRs and peak filing rate per minute stood at 7,447 ITRs while peak filing rate per hour was 387,571 ITRs.
But not everyone went with the right intent to the I-T department website. There were attempts at disrupting services and the information security team at the department thwarted 2,205 malicious attacks on the website.
I-T Department sees record 4,929,121 ITR e-filings on 31 August
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

LPG prices raised by Rs 15.5, jet fuel reduced by 1%

LPG prices raised by Rs 15.5, jet fuel reduced by 1%

GDP shocker: Growth slips to slowest pace in six years at 5% in first quarter

GDP shocker: Growth slips to slowest pace in six years at 5% in first quarter

Markets this week: Sensex up 1.7%, Nifty 1.8% led by media, pharma and consumer shares

Markets this week: Sensex up 1.7%, Nifty 1.8% led by media, pharma and consumer shares

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV