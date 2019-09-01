Economy
I-T Department sees record 4,929,121 ITR e-filings on 31 August
Updated : September 01, 2019 06:46 PM IST
The Income Tax Department saw 4,929,121 e-filing of income tax returns on Saturday, the last day for filing for FY19. It is a record for single day filing.
According to Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) the peak filing rate per second was at 196 ITRs and peak filing rate per minute stood at 7,447 ITRs while peak filing rate per hour was 387,571 ITRs.
But not everyone went with the right intent to the I-T department website. There were attempts at disrupting services and the information security team at the department thwarted 2,205 malicious attacks on the website.
