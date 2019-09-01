Economy

I-T Department sees record 4,929,121 ITR e-filings on 31 August

Updated : September 01, 2019 06:46 PM IST

The Income Tax Department saw 4,929,121 e-filing of income tax returns on Saturday, the last day for filing for FY19. It is a record for single day filing.

According to Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) the peak filing rate per second was at 196 ITRs and peak filing rate per minute stood at 7,447 ITRs while peak filing rate per hour was 387,571 ITRs.