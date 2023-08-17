Why SBI MF CEO wants investors to go for hybrid funds

Hybrid funds are a combination of equity and debt investments. They are aimed to create a balanced portfolio to offer regular income to its investors along with capital appreciation in the long-term.

Hybrid funds have experienced a significant surge in inflows, with July's figures reaching nearly Rs 12,500 crore, compared to around Rs 4,600 crore in June. According to Ruchit Mehta, Fund Manager at SBI Mutual Fund (MF), in times of market uncertainty, it could be prudent for investors to consider allocating a portion of their portfolio to hybrid funds.

Understanding hybrid funds

Hybrid funds are a combination of equity and debt investments. They are aimed to create a balanced portfolio to offer regular income to its investors along with capital appreciation in the long-term.

Since every hybrid fund can have a different asset allocation between equity and debt, they can be classified into the following types:

Equity-oriented hybrid funds

Debt-oriented hybrid funds

A look at inflows in hybrid funds

The inflows into the hybrid category increased in July. The category saw a total inflow of Rs 12,420.74 crore in July, compared to an inflow of Rs 4,611.18 crore in June. All hybrid fund categories witnessed inflows except the balanced hybrid fund/aggressive hybrid fund category in July.

A look at returns of hybrid funds

Scheme Name 1-year return 3-year return 5-year return Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Hybrid 95 Fund - Direct Plan - Growth Aggressive Hybrid Fund 9.07% 18.87% 9.36% Axis Equity Hybrid Fund - Direct Plan - Growth Aggressive Hybrid Fund 4.72% 15.35% 11.27% Bandhan Hybrid Equity Fund - Direct plan - Growth Aggressive Hybrid Fund 11.30% 20.63% 11.39% Bank of India Mid & Small Cap Equity & Debt Fund - Direct Plan - Growth Aggressive Hybrid Fund 19.80% 28.99% 14.38% Baroda BNP Paribas Aggressive Hybrid Fund - Direct Plan - Growth Aggressive Hybrid Fund 13.21% 19.35% 14.76% Canara Robeco Equity Hybrid Fund - Direct Plan - Growth Aggressive Hybrid Fund 10.32% 17.84% 13.23% DSP Equity & Bond Fund - Direct Plan - Growth Aggressive Hybrid Fund 12.42% 18.69% 12.46% Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid Fund - Direct Plan - Growth Aggressive Hybrid Fund 16.85% 23.26% 14.25% Franklin India Equity Hybrid Fund - Direct - Growth Aggressive Hybrid Fund 13.94% 20.72% 12.35%

(Source: Moneycontrol)

Why should one invest in hybrid funds?

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Mehta of SBI Mutual Fund said that hybrid funds often excel in effectively managing the balance between debt and equity allocations and provide some bit of downside protection, especially if markets turn out to be volatile going forward.

Discussing the advantages of opting for hybrid funds, Mehta highlighted their inherent ability to instill discipline. He emphasized that having it through a mutual fund is a much more efficient way.

“In this, the asset allocation is managed for the investor and the cost can be lower. The tax structure can be a lot more better through a single unit rather than doing it individually through different products itself," he said.

Mehta added that a hybrid product is actually a very effective way. Over time, as investors accrue experience in the investment landscape, they can incrementally increase their risk exposure by transitioning between various categories of hybrid funds.

For full interview, watch accompanying video