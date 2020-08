The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday kept interest rates on hold at two-decade low of 4 percent. This decision was unanimously taken by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to contain a rise in retail inflation.

However, the central bank announced a slew of measures that would be beneficial from personal finance angle.

Let’s look at some of them:

Restructuring of Loans

In a major initiative, RBI proposed restructuring of personal loans for borrowers struggling with repayments due to pandemic-related reasons. The RBI said those borrowers who had been repaying regularly till March 2020 can be provided a restructuring of their loan through a framework to be decided by the bank.

Under the restructuring plan, banks can choose to reschedule loan repayments, convert any interest accrued or to be accrued into another credit facility, extend the loan tenor, or extend moratorium up to 2 years for the existing loans, depending on the current repayment capacity of the borrower.

"This should cover the bulk of the existing loans sanctioned to individual borrowers and help them repay their loans as per their changed repayment capacity caused by the current pandemic," says Naveen Kukreja, chief executive officer co-founder, Paisabazaar.

Better Value on Gold Loans

Households can now get better value on yellow metal when they apply for gold loans.

These last few months have seen immense financial hardship, and many have had to borrow against assets such as gold. Earlier, an individual used to get a loan-to-value ratio of up to 75 percent on gold loans. Now, with the RBI's nod, he/she can borrow up to 90 percent.

"This is a positive move that will allow households to borrow more at low rates to manage ongoing liquidity challenges," explains Adhil Shetty, chief executive officer, Bankbazaar.

Introduction of Positive Pay

The introduction of Positive Pay on cheques of Rs 50,000 and above means that an added layer of security has been provided to the instrument.

"When a high-value cheque is issued, one can upload its details (such as front and back images) to the bank. When the bank receives the cheque from the beneficiary, it will verify the details uploaded," says Shetty.

According to Sonam Chandwani, managing partner at KS Legal & Associates, positive pay is a strong tool to implement check fraud detection.

Payment Solutions

With a view to enable digital payments even in places experiencing no connectivity or slow internet speeds, the RBI has proposed to allow a pilot scheme for small value payments in offline mode with built-in features for safeguarding the interest of users, liability protection, etc.