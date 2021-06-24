How you can set off losses against taxable income?

Tags
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Apart from the financial benefits, securing multiple sources of income has tax advantages in the form of income aggregation and loss set-offs. Provisions on set off and carry forward of losses are contained in Chapter VI of the Income tax Act between sections 70 and 80.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.2700
|0.0000
|0.00
|Euro-Rupee
|88.4960
|0.0840
|0.10
|Pound-Rupee
|103.6320
|0.1400
|0.14
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6690
|-0.0001
|-0.02