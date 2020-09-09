Personal Finance How wellness and preventive features will help health insurance policyholders Updated : September 09, 2020 05:49 PM IST The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) recently asked the insurance companies to include wellness and preventive features in health policies. The move will encourage the policyholders to stay healthy and minimize the chance of falling sick. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply