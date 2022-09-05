Have multiple health insurance plans? Here’s how to use them for a single claim

By Anshul

Mini Policyholders can buy any number of health insurance plans. The claim process depends on the claim size and the sum insured on each of the policies.

Multiple health insurance plans can be purchased by an individual. While buying more than one policy helps enhancing coverage, it is important to know how to use them and understand the claim settlement process to ensure there are no hiccups at the time of a medical emergency.

When people buy more than one policy?

Usually, growing medical inflation and healthcare expenses encourage people to take more than one policy in order to increase their overall sum insured. In some cases, based on the customer’s age, fitness levels, and underwriting guidelines of the company, insurers may not issue policies with a higher sum insured at the time of renewal. In such a scenario, the insured may have to buy a second policy to enhance their coverage, said Sudha Reddy, Head, Health and Travel at Digit Insurance, while talking to CNBC-TV18.com.

"Moreover, some people may opt for a second policy in case their corporate cover is inadequate. For example, a few corporate health policies come with low sum insured and may not cover the insured’s family or parents. This pushes individuals to buy another policy of a higher sum insured," Reddy said.

Factors to keep in mind

One must remember that while buying health insurance, the customer is required to fill proposal forms wherein the insurer asks for disclosure of any existing policy. Not disclosing this can be considered as a violation of terms and conditions and can lead to repudiation of claim.

"If the policies are from two different insurers, then both the companies need to be informed about the other policy. This disclosure is important because many policies come with a contribution clause, which means that if the customer has more than one policy, all the policies will have to contribute in equal proportion to the sum insured should a claim arise," Reddy told CNBC-TV18.com.

For example, if Ms X has two health insurance policies (say, of Rs 3 lakh and Rs 6 lakh each) and she makes a claim of Rs 1 lakh, then she can choose any one of her insurers. However, if the claim size exceeds Rs 9 lakh, then the insurers can choose to settle the claim in equal proportion to the sum insured.

How to make a claim on multiple health policies?

The claim process depends on the claim size and the sum insured on each of the policies.

When the claim amount is higher than the sum insured of a single policy

The contribution clause will be applicable only when the claim amount is higher than the sum insured. However, the insured has the right to choose the insurer from whom they wish to make the claim first and then claim the balance amount from the second policy.

For example, if Ms X has to make a claim of Rs 5 lakh, and the sum insured with the first insurer she chooses to claim is Rs 3 lakh, then she can claim the remaining Rs 2 lakh from the second insurer.

When the claim amount does not exceed the sum insured of a single policy

In this case, it completely depends on the insured’s preference and the contribution clause will not apply. For instance, if one has two insurance covers from different insurers with a sum insured of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 3 lakh each, and they want to make a claim of Rs 2 lakh, then the insured can choose between the two insurers for settling the claim.

The insurer will have to settle the claim and cannot impose any contribution clause in this case.

