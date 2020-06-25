Personal Finance How to use insurance policy to generate profit/returns? Updated : June 25, 2020 04:38 PM IST Life insurance policy offers financial security to beneficiaries when the insured is not around anymore. In exchange for premium payments, the insurance company provides a lump-sum payment to beneficiaries upon the insured's death. Apart from this financial protection, customers can also use these policies to generate profits and returns. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply