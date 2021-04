Over the past 70 years, the 3”X 2” plastic credit card has largely remained unchanged in one’s wallet. Of late, the ecosystem comprising RBI, Banks, NBFCs, NPCI and Fintech innovators have come together to build the Goldilocks conditions to reinvent the plastic credit card in its digital form.

The Mobile phone replaces the plastic, while tokenization, UPI, wallet transactions allow fund transfer across the merchant ecosystem through online/ NFC/ QR/ Mobile Number based acceptance network. More so, with the widest possible UPI network, Digital Credit Cards – like vCard™ - have allowed payments to both merchants as well as personal transactions; from corner shop grocery/ plumber/ to friends and family.

A Digital Credit Card with UPI Payment works exactly like a Google Pay/ PhonePe app - except that the latter work like a ‘Debit Card’ where the money is deducted from users’ bank account; while the former offers up to 30 days for repayment.

With such an open payment network, Digital Credit Cards can serve as a true personal finance instrument – working as a 30 day Credit Line for the entire monthly budget, reducing the dependence on emergency personal loans, in event of salary delays/ financial emergencies.

Keeping a financial lifeline for all types of monthly spend – thus getting 30 days of ‘repayment window’ - is the single most important benefit of a Digital Credit Card with UPI. Further, a Digital Credit Card comes with a trove of continuous innovations, which cannot be matched by plastic credit cards.

Ease of Set up

Traditional Credit Card applications going into few pages have changed to 30-sec application and approval. Digital KYC through Aadhaar obviates the need for complex address proofs, salary proof, telephonic and physical verification. Where plastic credit card application takes 15 – 30 days for card approval, a digital credit card can be set up in a single sitting

Ease of Card Usage

While Plastic Cards can be used at around 15 lakh merchant outlets, Digital Credit Cards with UPI Payments can be used for payment to over 15 cr individual and merchant bank accounts. A UPI-based Digital Credit Card can be used for Rs 20 groceries in the morning, Rs 200 fuel in the afternoon, Rs 2000 e-commerce purchase in the evening and Rs 20,000 house rent payment – all with over 30 days for repayment.

Unlike a regular plastic credit card, which is used for only select merchant transactions, a UPI Based Digital Credit Card can be used for the entire monthly budget; and thus getting one single bill at the end of the month. Since the UPI-based Digital Credit Card has zero linkage to the savings account, there is no need to manage funds for big or small payments.

Meaningful rewards

Across the world, plastic credit cards have aligned to the esoteric construct of reward points to gratify the customers – often requiring Rs 1 Lakh spend to get 1000 reward points which in turn would convert to Rs 200 benefits under complex terms and conditions. Such rewards are an anachronism in the present environment of instant gratification. Often the offers given on the plastic cards are bulk offers with multiple limitations and conditions on their actual usage.

Digital Credit Cards can offer relevant vouchers, cashback and spend waivers instantly rather than accumulating reward points. Further, Digital Credit Cards can personalize the rewards and benefits depending upon the customer spend behaviour and preferences.

Contextual customer support/ reminders

Traditional Credit Cards familiarized the customers with painful customer support with 30 min jingles and a complicated IVR-based menu. Often the urgent support needed for a declined transaction or a delayed payment can entail frustrating waiting time.

A Digital Credit Card can be reached out through instant contextual chat support which can be used to resolve 90 percent of the support requests. Further, a digital credit card can be set up for relevant reminders for repayments to minimize delays. Additionally, it can set up reminders for utility bills, quarterly/ annual payments like that for insurance premium; or one-off payment reminder to a friend

Higher Security

While Digital Credit Cards meaningfully enhance the customer experience, its backend offers better security with each transaction. Specifically, the plastic cards are notorious for being phished/ cloned/ misplaced – a Digital Credit Card resides in the mobile phone and is never handed over to the merchant. The card implements multi-factor authentication on the mobile – where even if the mobile phone is lost, an MPIN precludes the card app to be accessed by unauthorized users.

Similarly, high-value transactions can be authenticated instantly through a secret question or a video verification.

Digital Credits Cards – especially with UPI payments – are bound to meaningfully change the customer experience with continuous innovations over the next few years. With wider payment options, better rewards and higher security, it is just a matter of when and not whether customers shall switch primarily to Digital Credit Cards.