India Post has issued common forms that can be used to open various small savings schemes accounts. These forms can be used to deposit, withdraw, to close or seek loans under different schemes.

You could use these forms for services like withdrawal of Public Provident Fund (PPF), to open account under Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, for starting recurring deposits (RDs), Monthly Income Scheme (MIS), National Savings Certificate (NSC), Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS), time deposit (TD) and other post office schemes, a circular issued by India Post said.

The department has been receiving references from field units and other stakeholders citing difficulties in using separate forms for each savings scheme as well as serious issues in printing/procurement and ensuring availability of all these forms in all post offices.

In December 2019, new application forms were introduced for opening accounts and seeking loans or extension of accounts.

Also read: From Aadhaar-PAN link to ITR filing, 10 financial deadlines that have got extended

In the latest circular, India Post clarified that if a depositor submits any of the earlier notified forms, they should be accepted.

India Post has allowed the use of the following common forms by all post offices, instead of separate forms for each scheme:

1. Application form for Opening of Account/Purchase of Certificate (AOF)

2. Pay-in Slip (SB-103)

3. Application form for Closure of Account on Maturity. (SB-7A)

4. Application form for Premature Closure of Account. (SB-7B)

5. Application form for Loan/withdrawal from RD/PPF and SSA Accounts (SB-7C)

6. Application form for extension of RD/TD/PPF/SCSS Accounts.

For normal withdrawal from post office savings or NSS-87 accounts and withdrawal of periodical interest from TD/MIS/SCSS accounts, existing withdrawal forms (SB-7) will continue to be used.

Also read: Centre extends validity of Forms 15G, 15H until June 30

For opening a new account, a separate form should be taken by the core banking solution (CBS) post offices from new customers.

The common forms will apply for both CBS and non-CBS post offices.