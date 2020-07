Employees' Provident Fund Organisation or EPFO, the retirement fund body, allows subscribers to update the exit date of former employment online via its website epfindia.gov.in. Earlier, this date could only be updated by the employer i.e. by offline mode.

As per EPFO, subscribers not having exit date on the EPFO cannot withdraw money from their EPF accounts or transfer the account from previous employer to new one.

Since the introduction of the Universal Account Number (UAN) in 2014, all processes related to the EPF have been made easier. The UAN, which is a 12 digit unique code, links the PF accounts of members and help them in managing their account online.

Using the UAN, an employee can update the exit date of former employment and transfer.

Here are the steps to update date of exit details in EPFO records:

Step 1: Log on to EPFO portal using UAN and password.

Step 2: Go to manage and mark exit.

Step 3: Choose the PF account number from drop down menu.

Step 4: Fill in the date of exit and the reason for exit.

Step 5: Click on request OTP.

Step 6: Now, enter the OTP received on the registered number.