The Unique Identification Authority of India or UIDAI, which issues the 12-digit unique ID number or Aadhaar number to individuals, offers a wide range of services online through its 'self-service' portal - ssup.uidai.gov.in. One such online facility allows users to make changes in their address details fed into the Aadhaar database.

This can be done through OTP or one-time passcode-based verification method via user's registered mobile.

Here are the steps to update address in Aadhaar online:

Step 1: Go to the Aadhaar self service update portal and click on the 'proceed to update address' option.

Step 2: Log in using the Aadhaar number, registered mobile number and OTP.

Step 3: In case of valid address proof, click on 'Proceed to Update Address.'

Step 4: Enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number and click on 'Send OTP.'

Step 5: Enter the OTP and login to the Aadhaar account.

Step 6: Enter the new address after selecting the 'update address via address proof' option. One can also use the 'Update Address vis Secret Code' option.

Step 7: Enter the residential address mentioned in the 'Proof of Address.'

Step 8: Now, select the document type that is to be submitted as address proof.

Step 9: Upload the scanned copy of the address proof and click on the 'Submit' button.

Step 10: Aadhaar update request will be accepted and a 14-digit Update Request Number (URN) will be generated.

One can check the status of the Aadhaar address update via URN. Once updated, users can download the updated version and get the Aadhar card print out.