How to update Aadhaar card address online without documents? Here's a complete guide

Looking to update the current address in your Aadhaar card but have no documentary Proof of Address (PoA) to do the same? Well, you can still do it with the help of an address verifier and by sending an online request for an address validation letter.

Here are the steps to update the Aadhaar card address without documents, according to Paisabazaar:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) -- uidai.gov.in. UIDAI issues the 12-digit unique ID number or Aadhaar number to individuals

Step 2: Now, click on the ‘Address Validation Letter’ under ‘My Aadhaar’ menu

Step 3: A new page opens which reads this -- ‘Request for Address Validation Letter’. Enter the valid 12-digit Aadhaar number or 16-digit Virtual ID

Step 4: Enter the ‘Captcha Code’ for verification and click on ‘Send OTP’ button

Step 5: Enter the 6-digit OTP sent to registered number or 8-digit TOTP and then click on the ‘Login’ button

Step 6: Once done, share the ‘Verifier Details’ i.e, enter the ‘Address Verifier’s Aadhaar number’

Step 7: An SMS will be sent to the verifier with a link on his/her registered mobile number to give consent for the update

Step 8: Once the verifier clicks on the link he/she will receive another SMS for the verification of OTP

Step 9: Enter the OTP sent on the registered mobile number and captcha code for verification

Step 10: Once it is verified, you will get a Service Request Number (SRN) through an SMS

Step 11: Now, log in with ‘SRN’, preview address, edit local language (if required). Tick mark the declaration and then click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 12: Edit the address in the local language and click on the ‘Save’ button

Step 13: Now tick against the declaration and ‘Submit’ request

Step 14: You will receive the ‘Address Validation Letter‘ with the ‘Secret Code’ sent to the verifier’s address via post

Step 15: Revisit the ‘SSUP’ (UIDAI) website and click on the ‘Proceed to Update Address’ link

Step 16: Once again login with Aadhaar and select ‘Update Address via Secret Code’ option

Step 17: You have to enter the ‘Secret Code’. Once done, preview the new address and click on the ‘Submit’ button

In case you have documents, the updation can be done through OTP or a one-time passcode-based verification method via the user's registered mobile.

(Also read: Looking to link Aadhaar with mobile number? Here's a simple guide)

Here are the steps to update Aadhaar address online with valid documents:

Step 1: Go to the Aadhaar self-service update portal and click on the 'proceed to update address' option.

Step 2: Log in using the Aadhaar number, registered mobile number, and OTP.

Step 3: In case of valid address proof, click on 'Proceed to Update Address.'

Step 4: Enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number and click on 'Send OTP.'

Step 5: Enter the OTP and login to the Aadhaar account.

Step 6: Enter the new address after selecting the 'update address via address proof' option. One can also use the 'Update Address vis Secret Code' option.

Step 7: Enter the residential address mentioned in the 'Proof of Address.'

Step 8: Now, select the document type that is to be submitted as address proof.

Step 9: Upload the scanned copy of the address proof and click on the 'Submit' button.