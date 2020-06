The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) allows subscribers to transfer funds from a recognised Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) to National Pension System (NPS) under certain conditions.

Compared to EPF, NPS investments are considered to give better returns leading to wealth accumulation.

"This is the reason why some subscribers may choose to transfer their EPF balance to NPS accounts," says Pranjal Kamra, chief executive officer, Finology.

"Also, considering the inflation rate, it is necessary to have adequate equity exposure for the long-term financial goal like retirement planning, which is available with NPS," he added.

"Additionally, the investor gets extra tax benefit in terms of tax deduction under section 80CCD (1B) upon investing in an NPS account," explains Harsh Jain, co-founder and chief operating officer, Groww.

Here are the steps to transfer EPF balance to NPS online:

Step 1: Open an NPS tier-1 account either through the employer or through Points-of-Presence (PoP), or online through eNPS portal. Points-of-Presence refers to banks or any other entities registered as PoP with PFRDA.

Step 2: Submit the transfer form to the employer after NPS account is opened.

Step 3: Employer will then send the form to the concerned EPFO nodal branch.

Step 4: Now, the EPF holder needs to make an application through his/her current employer.

Step 5: Once the fund receives all the details, it initiates a balance transfer and issues a cheque or a demand draft. The fund also issues a letter to the employer confirming the transfer.

Step 6: The EPF holder receives the cheque/DD and submits it along with the letter received from the EPF to the nodal office of NPS or PoP to get the NPS account updated. Once the fund is received, the NPS account is updated.

Transfer of EPF balance is fully tax-free, provided the employee has served continuously for five ears or more, which is the general rule of EPF withdrawals.