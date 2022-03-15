How to transfer EPF account online using UAN

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has taken several steps to simplify the functioning of Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) account for both the employer and the employee. The EPF accounts can be transferred online using UAN details, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation said in a tweet. Individuals must transfer their EPF accounts from the previous employer to their present employer in case they switch jobs.

UAN allows linking of multiple EPF accounts (member Id) allotted to a single member. It is important to link all PF accounts under a single UAN that is allotted by the EPFO.

How to transfer EPF account online

Step 1: Visit Unified portal (member interface) and log in with your credentials such as UAN and password

Step 2: Click on ‘One Member-One EPF Account (Transfer Request)’ under the Online Services menu

Step 3: Verify your ‘Personal Information’ and PF account for current employment

Step 4: Click on ‘Get details’ and PF account details of previous employment will appear

Step 5: Select either a previous employer or the current employer for attesting forms

Step 6: Click on ‘Get OTP’ to receive it on your UAN registered mobile number

Step 7: Enter the OTP in the specified field and click submit.

Your EPF transfer request will be digitally approved by the employer through the employer interface of the unified portal. Additionally, fill up Form 13 with details including PF number from both the previous and the present employer and download the transfer claim. Submit the physical signed copy of this online PF transfer claim to the employer within 10 days.

How to check and confirm if EPF amount has been transferred

Step 1: Login to the Unified Member Portal with your UAN and password

Step 2: Click on ‘Track Claim Status’ under the ‘Online Services’ menu

You can also access the passbook of all member IDs after logging in. If the PF has been transferred, then it will appear in the most recent passbook as a credit item.

Mandatory Requirements

1. The UAN must be activated in UAN portal and mobile number used for activation should also be active

2. Bank account and bank IFSC code of employee must be seeded against the UAN

3. The e-KYC of the employee must be approved by the employer

4. The previous/current employer must have digitally registered authorised signatories in EPFO

5. The PF account numbers of both previous and current employment of an employee must be registered in the EPFO database

6. More than one transfer request against the previous member ID is not accepted

7. Personal information and PF account-related information must be correct

