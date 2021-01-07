Personal Finance How to show earnings from cryptocurrencies in your ITR Updated : January 07, 2021 07:28 PM IST According to Sujit Bangar, founder of TaxBuddy and Finbingo, the reporting of cryptocurrency transactions for income tax is required at two instances. However, there is confusion among taxpayers on how the earnings from investments in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoins should be disclosed in the ITR. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply