How to save money with health insurance?

The pandemic has brought health insurance to the forefront. People are waking up to the need of having a suitable health insurance policy to protect against the exorbitant costs of hospitalisation and medical emergencies. To say that medical expenses are on the rise would be an understatement.

As per the 2019 Global Medical Trends by AON, the health inflation in India was 9 percent in the pre-pandemic world, which has further risen due to covid-19. In fact, according to the SBI research, the health expenses for an average Indian family could rise by 11 percent in the post-pandemic world due to the rise in health inflation.

This is where a health insurance plan provides unmatched financial security and also helps you save money.

Here are five ways in which health plans can prove to be a blessing for your finances –

1. They reduce or eliminate your out-of-pocket expenses

Today, a simple hospitalisation can cost thousands and put a strain on your finances. A health insurance plan covers these expensive medical bills and saves money. You don’t have to dig into your savings in a medical emergency if you have sufficient coverage under a health plan. You can also avail yourself of quality treatments without a second thought about the underlying costs.

2. You can have higher protection with super top-up plans

Having a high sum insured is imperative to ensure that the health plan covers the expensive medical costs sufficiently. To avail of such high coverage, super top-up plans come in handy. They help in supplementing your existing coverage at lower premium rates. So, by adding a super top-up plan to an existing base plan or your group health plan, you can enjoy high coverage and save money with lower premiums.

3. The tax angle is an obvious advantage

Health insurance premiums qualify for a deduction under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act, 1961. The limit of deduction is as follows –

If you are below 60 years of age Rs 25,000 If you are a senior citizen Rs 50,000 If you buy another policy for your parents and they are below 60 years An additional Rs 25,000 If you buy another policy for your parents and they are senior citizens An additional Rs 50,000

So, you can claim a maximum deduction of Rs 1 lakh on two policies on yourself and your parents both of whom are senior citizens. If you are in the 30 percent tax bracket, this gives you a tax saving of up to Rs 30,000.

4. Independent policy for your parents

Rather than including your parents under your floater plan, opt for an independent policy. This is beneficial not only for the suitability of the coverage but also for the additional tax benefit that you can get. As mentioned earlier, you can claim an additional deduction of up to Rs 50,000 if you pay separate premiums for your parents. So, to claim this additional tax benefit, go for an independent health plan and insure your parents.

5. Buying young

Buying health insurance at a younger age makes more sense. This is because buying young allows you to avail of a more comprehensive scope of coverage. As you are young, you are considered healthy and the insurer allows you to opt for a high coverage value with minimal restrictions.

However, as you age, restrictions might be placed on the cover as you might develop health conditions. So, when you buy young, you can get a comprehensive plan which covers most of your medical bills and saves your out-of-pocket expenses.

Moreover, buying young also allows you the tax benefit associated with health plans. A win-win situation!

A health insurance plan, thus, not only acts as a saviour in trying times, but it also saves your money. So, invest in a suitable health insurance policy, with an optimal sum insured, and add a layer of protection to your finances. If you are looking to save money, give health insurance a thought.

The author, Dhirendra Mahyavanshi, is Co-Founder at Turtlemint -- an InsurTech Company. The views expressed are personal