Personal Finance How to respond to income tax notice online? Here's a step-by-step guide Updated : November 20, 2020 08:52 PM IST The CBDT issues income tax notices to taxpayers if there is any discrepancy found between the income tax calculated by the taxpayer and that calculated by the Income Tax department. Intimation about such Tax demand notices is sent through SMS and e-mail.