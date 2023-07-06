How to renew your lapsed motor insurance policy — steps to follow

Missed renewing your car insurance? Read this before you hit the road for some tips and advice from an expert CNBC TV18 spoke to.

Renewing your motor insurance on time is important to cushion both yourself and your vehicle in the event of unforeseen incidents. If you meet with an accident when your policy has expired, the insurer would not be liable to pay the insurance claim — which means that you would have to bear the entire cost of damage.

Live TV

Loading...

Besides, according to the Motor Vehicles Act, 2019, third-party motor coverage is compulsory in India. Driving your vehicle without a third-party cover may attract a fine of Rs 2,000-Rs 4,000 or even lead to imprisonment of up to three months.