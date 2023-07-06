CNBC TV18
How to renew your lapsed motor insurance policy — steps to follow

How to renew your lapsed motor insurance policy — steps to follow
By Anshul  Jul 6, 2023 6:40:12 PM IST (Published)

Missed renewing your car insurance? Read this before you hit the road for some tips and advice from an expert CNBC TV18 spoke to.

Renewing your motor insurance on time is important to cushion both yourself and your vehicle in the event of unforeseen incidents. If you meet with an accident when your policy has expired, the insurer would not be liable to pay the insurance claim — which means that you would have to bear the entire cost of damage.

Besides, according to the Motor Vehicles Act, 2019, third-party motor coverage is compulsory in India. Driving your vehicle without a third-party cover may attract a fine of Rs 2,000-Rs 4,000 or even lead to imprisonment of up to three months.


"Another important thing to keep in mind is the loss of no claim bonus (NCB). If you fail to renew your policy up to 90 days of policy expiry, you will lose out on the NCB offered by the insurer. The NCB discount helps in reducing your premium by 20-50 percent. Also, if there is a long break in your policy, insurers in some cases may refuse to renew the insurance policy or impose a huge penalty or fine," Kunal Jha, Head at Motor Product and Actuarial, Digit Insurance, told CNBC-TV18.com.

