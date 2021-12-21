How to prevent debit card frauds?

Debit cards offer a host of transactions. One can withdraw cash from account using it or do an online shopping or pay any utility bill. However, debit cards are also at risk for frauds and customers need to be vigilant about it.

A debit card fraud occurs when an unauthorised person gains access to the card or its details. He/she can then carry out several fraudulent transactions.

So, here are key tips one can follow to prevent these frauds:

Memorise PIN, CVV and never share them with anyone

In a conversation with CNBC-TV18, Adhil Shetty, CEO at BankBazaar.com said it’s important to protect debit cards as if they were cash.

"For the same, one should memorise PIN and never share it with anyone. Bear in mind that no issuer will ever ask for PIN for whatever reasons. The same applies to the CVV number of the card. The CVV is the three-digit number at the back of debit card, which is used to authenticate online transactions made via debit card. So memorise this number and, if possible, keep the CVV number concealed on the card," Shetty suggested.

Monitor statements and report any suspicious activity

Shetty further advised customers to monitor statements for any unfamiliar activity and report any lost or stolen cards immediately.

"In addition, customers should make sure that they receive alerts for transactions, and again report any suspicious activity as soon as they notice it,” Shetty said.

Use cards only at trusted merchants

Additionally, customers should use card only at trusted merchants, and even then, they should not let their card out of sight if possible, Shetty advised.

Never take assistance from strangers in ATM room

Customers should avoid taking any kind of assistance from a stranger in the ATM room and secure their card and cash immediately after completing the transaction.

Don't keep all money at one place

This is vital because if the checking account is compromised, customers should be able to access cash from another source to pay for necessities and meet financial obligations.

What to do in case debit card fraud occurs?

If debit card fraud occurs, customers should immediately contact the bank, lodge a complaint and block the card or account immediately. Further, one should file a written compliant with the nearest police station.

In case customer wishes to lodge a complaint directly with the cyber cell, even after having lodged a complaint with the police, they can do so.

According to guidelines from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) , victims of any unauthorised transaction can get a full refund. People who immediately share information regarding any such fraud transactions can help avoid losing money.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.