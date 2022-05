How to prepay Rs 50 lakh home loan of 20 years in 10 years and save nearly Rs 31 lakh in interest

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has hiked the repo rate from 4 to 4.40 percent and further rate hikes are expected in the coming monetary policy decisions. The new-age borrowers are convenience seekers! They have started to look beyond the ROI factor while choosing a lender and are looking for innovative solutions to get debt-free faster. They are more aware of the powers of pre-paying a home loan and are asking the right questions to the lenders.

Let’s start from the basics:

What is prepayment?

Prepayment is a facility provided by a lender that enables the borrower to pay an amount over and above their due EMI. Prepayment is deducted directly from the principal amount borrowed, thereby reducing or completely saving the interest levied on it for the remainder of the loan tenure.

Advantages of prepayment:

Prepayment helps a borrower pay back their dues years before the decided tenure as per the loan agreement and in the process not just preserve their peace of mind but also the interest outflow.

A systemic pre-payment pan i.e by making small amounts of prepayment every month can help make a big future saving.

By closing your home loan early, you also improve your credit score, thereby enhancing your creditworthiness for future requirements.

Types of prepayment:

Based on the financial health of the borrowers, they can choose either of the two ways of prepayment by either making a lump sum prepayment in one time or making small regular prepayments.

Lump Sum Prepayment: Making a sizeable prepayment early into your loan could change one’s loan repayment schedule for the better. However, it is important to make sure that the loan is taken on a floating rate since lenders often charge for prepayment for loans taken on a fixed rate of interest. So, for someone who has received a big bonus this year, there are few better uses for the amount than to prepay their home loan and save on interest outflow for the coming months. Based on foreclosing a home loan entirely or make multiple lump sum payments spread over the loan tenure, one can stand to make some huge gains.

Systematic Prepayments: Now, while lump-sum prepayments depend on the premise that one has a large sum of money lying extra, systematic part payments are an easier and more effective way to reduce loan obligations without breaking one’s fixed deposits or any other investments. Instead, every month just making smaller regular payments in addition to EMI can make a very big difference. Since a prepayment as against an EMI is deducted directly from the principal, over time these part payments bring down the loan tenure as the loan is paid off early and results in massive savings.

For example:

Arnab has taken a loan of Rs 50,00,000 at a 7 percent rate of interest for 20 years. The formula for calculating EMI is P × r × (1 + r)n/((1 + r)n – 1). Using this we get the EMI for him as Rs 38,765. As he pays his first EMI, only Rs 9,598 goes towards paying off the total principal amount due and the remaining Rs 29,167 goes as interest paid.

As the months go by, though the EMI remains the same, within it the interest component decreases as you repay more and more of your principal.

For Arnab in our example, in the next months, the amounts of Rs 9,598 and Rs 29,167 will become Rs 9,654 and Rs 29,111... Rs 9,711 and Rs 29,054 and Rs 9,767 and Rs 28,998 and so on till the end of 240 months (20 years). However, if he chooses to make a prepayment of Rs 19,600 every month, he will be able to close his loan in just 10 years, saving him 120 months of EMIs and Rs 30,87,266 in interest payments.

You can observe how this will work on a month-to-month basis through the amortisation schedule as follows:

—The author, Gaurav Mohta is Chief Marketing Officer, HomeFirst Finance. Views expressed are personal