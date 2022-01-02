How to plan your study abroad application process?

The process for pursuing an education abroad can seem daunting. Students must prepare for years in advance to arrange for tests, other admission requirements, immigration paperwork, and financing. Fortunately, the steps can be aggregated into just a few categories as most applications follow a similar procedure.

Here’s what prospective international students need to know before applying to foreign universities:

Understand the courses offered in the US and Canada

The US and Canada consistently rank among the top global study destinations that provide high-quality education to international students. Both countries offer varied opportunities aligned with students’ interests, aptitude and career aspirations. However, since many disciplines can seem similar to international students, they should carefully consider the differences in academic programs and contact current students and faculty members to understand how a particular university and its courses are best suited to their career goals.

For example, in the US, international students prefer to pursue degrees in Science, Technology, Engineering, or Math (STEM) since they offer more favorable immigration pathways. Students seeking these programs are advised to narrow their search accordingly.

Consider colleges that offer value for money

International students tend to gravitate towards extremes: either highly selective and expensive schools, or highly inexpensive schools that aren’t suited for their educational goals. The key is to find a school and degree that offers value. This means considering a school that offers strong outcomes after graduation, and which may offer financial aid and other services to help bring down the cost of education. Students should familiarize themselves with financial aid options available and the different means of financing their education (loans, part-time work, co-op employment, etc.) and ensure that they are familiar with all of the associated costs, such as housing, meals, and insurance, among others.

Collect documents

Applying to study abroad requires three sets of documents: for admission, financing, and immigration. Fortunately, many of these documents overlap. Although specific requirements will vary by school, students should prepare a personal statement. They should also collect previous educational transcripts, letters of recommendations, and English language test scores, as required. Creating a list ahead of time and keeping documents organized will make the process far simpler.

Pick a trusted loan provider

An overseas education can be expensive, so students are increasingly turning to loan providers to help fund their education. While students may have several options available, it can be difficult to discern between them and understand the different terms and conditions.

Key features that students should consider are: avoiding burdens like a cosigner or collateral, the ability to build a US credit score, and fees. Any financial institution which charges fees for loan sanction letters, or which requires students to purchase additional services like insurance, should be viewed suspiciously. Fortunately, universities themselves often refer students to trusted lenders whose offers they have validated. Further, several free resources like internationalstudentloan.com and internationalscholarships.com can point students in the right direction.

Visas and Travel logistics

Upon acceptance into an overseas university and securing financial aid, it’s time to apply for a visa and begin looking at travel logistics. One consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic is that processing times for student visas have risen considerably. Experts suggest students should initiate the visa application well in advance, 3-5 months before starting the course.

Thorough logistical planning will also include booking the flight ticket in advance and planning your accommodation in the town/city where your university is located. As Omicron cases surge across the world, it’s important to double-check COVID-19 vaccination and quarantine policies.

Even vaccinated students may run into issues if their vaccination is not recognized by the country or school that they plan to study in. Students should make sure to repeatedly check with their school and the relevant authorities about vaccination and quarantine policies, including which documents are required to provide proof of vaccination status. Since these rules change constantly and rapidly, out-of-date information is not to be trusted.

The author, Sasha Ramani, is Associate Director of Corporate Strategy at MPOWER Financing. The views expressed are personal