How to plan your finances better?

Managing one’s finances efficiently is one of the most useful skills you can have in your arsenal. It is both an art as well as a knack which is best instilled in a person from the very offset. Of course, staying debt- free is the ultimate freedom - the financial paradise that you have always imagined in your mind. However, every now and then an occasion might arise that requires you to sign up for some form of credit or a personal loan. Availing credit is not a complex job but some find it hard repaying the amount on time. All that is needed is some amount of self-discipline for managing your monthly budget.

In one’s heydays, it is easy to be influenced by the glitz and glamour of the world. It is a commonly trifling sight to see young people wasting their hard-earned money. In today’s age of relentless marketing, millions of brands are racing to lure in as many customers as possible. May a times, we see people getting caught in the web of targeted advertising as they end up procuring things which they don’t really need. Remember the cardinal rule here. Never commit the mistake of availing a personal loan and then treating it as an extension of your salary cheque. This is nothing but inviting trouble on your own account.

Here are some time-honored personal finance guidelines or best practices for managing one’s finances efficiently:

Creating a Contingency fund

The nature of life is pretty much uncertain. Accidents and mishaps can occur without a warning often when we least expect them. Therefore, it is prudent to create a contingency fund to deal with any unprecedented events or emergencies. All you have to do is allocate a fixed amount from your salary. It can be kept in any liquid asset akin to a fixed deposit. This will help in making sure that you keep receiving some amount while the fund is ready to be utilized as per the demand of the situation. This fund should not be used for any purpose as it is strictly for dealing with unforeseen contingencies only. You will find that this fund will prove to be a blessing whenever you need it most.

Planning and sticking to your monthly budget

Just because you earn well doesn’t mean that you go out of way in spending needlessly. If there is something that you really don’t need, it makes no point in buying it no matter its price. It is essential and prudent to create a monthly budget and following it sincerely. It is best to avoid impulsive bouts of spending so that you can make necessary purchased whenever the demand rises. Make a habit of comparing prices before actualizing any purchase. In today’s digital age, all information can be readily accessed on the internet for your perusal at the click of a button. This is imperative for helping you stick to your monthly budget while also making a few savings on the way.

Compare lenders before zeroing on a personal loan

Credit cards are undoubtedly an expensive debt option with potential fallbacks. If you encounter any last- gasp small expense, it is prudent to opt for any instant loan available on low interest rates. Since there

are a plethora of lenders sanctioning an array of loans, it is recommended that you choose carefully. Always pick a lender with desirable features such as low interest rates and easy repayment options.

Select the appropriate duration

Although interest rate is set by the lender and the loan amount by your apparent financial need, you are granted with the option of deciding the loan tenure. It is recommended that you utilize a personal loan EMI calculator before finalizing the loan duration. This will help you in modifying the tenure as per your need and also arrive at a comfortable EMI. This will help in making sure that the EMI fits your monthly budget and does not become a liability.

Keeping a desirable credit score

Having drawn a salary for six months, your credit history automatically becomes available for evaluation and CIBIL grants you a Credit Score. This credit score is basically a numerical representation of your credit history and can range from 300-900. Any score above 750 is deemed desirable and most loan applications with this score tend to gain swifter approvals. Though getting a loan is easy, the trickier part is repaying it back on time. You must pay back your EMI dues on time if you want to maintain a positive credit score and keep yourself credit worthy at all times in case any crisis occurs in future.

Prepay your loan as far as you can

Generally most lenders are outright in highlighting the foreclosure clause in any loan agreement. Ideally, you can foreclose the loan in a period of six months by paying off the principal; either in installments or in full without any prepayment fines. It is suggested that you check the loan agreement corresponding to this clause as it extends you the flexibility to choose the highest tenure at the beginning of the loan itself. Once you have served the loan for six months, it is recommended that you deploy extra funds for the prepayment of the said loan. This will also help in lowering your outgoing interest. All in all, it will prove to be an intelligent method of optimizing your personal loan to achieve maximum benefit.

Managing one’s finances is a huge responsibility. But if you follow the aforementioned financial tactics diligently, you will find that you are able to weather every storm that comes your way.

The author, Rohit Garg, is Co-founder and CEO at SmartCoin. The views expressed are personal