Authored by Saumya Shah

In such an evolving and dynamic world, competition has reached new heights. In such a scenario, parents have a strong focus on their child’s education; however, a major concern to this has been the cost of education, which is sky-rocketing year over year.

The inflation rate for the last decade has been around 4-8 percent, whereas the cost of education has grown in double digits in these years. The demand for quality education and privatization has led a rally in the high cost of education.

The most frequently asked question here is ‘how do we plan and save for our children’s education?’

In this article, we seek to answer this question and to show how mutual funds assist in achieving this goal.

Let us go into a step by step planning process:

Research and estimate the cost of education

You need to assume how much you will need in the future for your child’s education. If we have to look at the cost of tuition, a four-year engineering course costs anywhere around Rs 5-6 lakhs today.

Assume your child (aged 7-8 years now) is likely to join engineering in 10 years from now; the cost may rise to Rs 9-10 lakhs considering the inflation of 5 percent.

Now, compare the savings you have with the corpus that you need to build for your child's education and make a plan to fill the gap that arises.

Investing

Now, where should you invest? The most well-known path utilized by a lot of people in India is investing in Fixed Deposits/Recurring Deposits. Even if it is the most popular way, it doesn’t mean it is the right one.

Here is the reason:

The current market returns from FDs are very low. These go as low as 2.75 percent and might go up to 5-6 percent if the tenure of FD is long. This year our monetary policy committee has not been able to control the targeted inflation rate. The inflation rate in 2020 in India has gone north of 7 percent now, which indicates that putting your money in an FD gives you a negative real interest rate.

Your cost of education will increase at a faster rate and eventually you will fall short of your goal. Mutual funds can beat the inflation rate by providing you higher returns and also have no lock-in period whereas FD has a lock-in period.

So, mutual funds are a better option.

There are several other products available in the market as well such as Unit linked insurance policies (ULIP) which has an investment as well as an insurance component. The investor has to pay regular premiums and is guaranteed a sum assured on the maturity of the policy. The premiums are invested by the insurance companies and the returns are given to the insured.

But we can see that on average the mutual funds tend to outperform ULIP plans.

One more interesting product available in the market is a Child Education Plan. These are investment cum insurance plans that help to plan children's future financial requirements by creating funds over a while. The plan ensures a lump sum payment to the child on maturity or when the college fees are due. In the case of the death of a parent, the insurer pays the premium. Returns as of April 2020 are 11-14 percent.

So, here mutual funds come into play. They provide you way higher returns and these are managed by professional fund managers who have years of experience. There are several points you need to keep in mind:

Start early and invest through SIP

One of the distinct ways to accumulate money for your child’s education is to start soon. An individual may not be able to amass a large sum of money very quickly, and thus he/she should take the benefit of the power of compounding.

For example, a SIP of Rs 3000/- for 20 years should be able to help you accumulate the corpus of Rs 45 lakh.

You should not wait for the child to turn 10 instead should start saving from the time the child is born. This gives you a much longer-term to save and accumulate the money. For example, if you would have started the same SIP for 10 years instead of 20 years, you would need to save Rs 16500 per month to achieve the same corpus as above.

Choosing the right mutual fund

Even if you start early, it is important to choose the right mutual fund. If you have a longer time horizon to invest, you can have a higher exposure to equity and less exposure to debt and if you have a shorter time horizon to invest, you should have less exposure to equity as it is highly volatile and you should play safely in the short term.

Time horizon less than 5 years - Debt mutual funds, Hybrid funds with higher debt exposure,

The time horizon of 5-10 years - Large-cap/ blue-chip funds, Aggressive hybrid funds

Time horizon greater than 5 years - Equity mutual funds, small-cap and mid-cap funds or multi-cap funds.

Review your portfolio

Now that you have chosen the right mutual fund and are investing in it regularly, you should regularly monitor your portfolio. Depending on the performance of the various instruments in your portfolio, you may need to rebalance your portfolio from time to time.

Re-balancing ensures that your portfolio is a true reflection of your conviction at all times, and you, as an investor, are not getting carried away due to the performance of a few asset classes while ignoring the risk element.

Also, reviewing the portfolio at regular intervals gives you comfort on the financial goals. It helps you get comfortable if you are on track to meet your objective. If not, you may look to change the asset allocation or the instruments within the asset class.

Withdrawal of funds

When you are approaching your target savings, you slowly need to transfer your funds from mutual funds to a safer avenue (Especially if it is an equity mutual fund). You don’t want to lose out on your savings just before the time comes when you need it. You can start a systematic transfer plan for the same(STP).

For example, when you are just five years away from the goal, it is crucial that you start a Systematic Transfer Plan (STP) and take out the money systematically from your equity funds to a safer debt fund. This way, you will be able to safeguard your capital by the time you reach your time (say time to pay college fees).

Alternative to savings

Sometimes parents don’t earn enough to be able to save regularly or even if they save, they fall short of the required corpus. In these situations, you can opt for a student loan/ education loan. Currently, student loans are highly in demand and are offered at a reasonable rate. You need to make sure that you have a good CREDIT score because it makes it easier for you to acquire a loan. Also, the interest paid on the education loan can be claimed as a deduction for tax saving purposes under section 80E. The deduction can be claimed on the whole amount of interest paid but not on the principal paid.

To conclude, we can say that a mutual fund for child education is a great tool to invest and plan for your financial goals. Given each of the goals are different in nature and importance, you must plan for each purpose separately instead of having one plan for all. Remember, in mutual funds, one size may not fit all. Thus, your plans are personalized and customized to your profile and not replicated from your colleagues.

To conclude, we can say that a mutual fund for child education is a great tool to invest and plan for your financial goals. Given each of the goals are different in nature and importance, you must plan for each purpose separately instead of having one plan for all. Remember, in mutual funds, one size may not fit all. Thus, your plans are personalized and customized to your profile and not replicated from your colleagues.