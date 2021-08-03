Home

    How to pay rent using PhonePe? Here's a step-by-step guide

    IST (Published)
    Rent is normally one of the most expensive expenses of the month. It is important to pay rent on time. There are several apps and websites available that can be used for paying rent.

    Rent is normally one of the most expensive expenses of the month. It is important to pay rent on time. There are several apps and websites available that can be used for paying rent.
    PhonePe, one of the country's digital payment platforms, also allows users to pay rent using their credit card/debit card or UPI. While making rent payments using credit cards on PhonePe, users can avail of up to 45 days of interest-free credit period and earn rewards on their cards.
    Here are the steps to pay rent using PhonePe:
    Step 1:
    Open the PhonePe app and click on the 'Rent Payment' icon under the ‘Recharge & Pay Bills’ section of the homepage
    Step 2: Enter the rent amount and property name
    Step 3: Enter landlord’s bank account number/UPI Id or PhonePe registered mobile number (Landlord’s PhonePe account shows up automatically)
    Step 4: Make the payment by choosing the preferred mode - Credit Card or Debit Card or UPI
