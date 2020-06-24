How to pay electricity bill online? Here's a step-by-step guide to use Paytm, Google Pay, Freecharge, MobiKwik

Amid coronavirus outbreak and social restrictions measures, consumers are increasingly shifting to use digital modes to perform various tasks such as electricity bill payments, recharges etc. There are several platforms available that allow users to pay the bill from mobile, laptop or tablet without missing the deadlines. Payments on these platforms can be done using a debit card, credit card, UPI, net banking and respective app’s wallet.

One can pay electricity bills using Paytm, Google Pay, Freecharge, MobiKwik, among others.

Here are the steps to pay electricity bill using Paytm:

Step 1: Click on the electricity board

Step 2: A drop-down of all the states will open

Step 3: Select the state

Step 4: Pick the electricity board

Step 5: Fill in the consumer number and enter the amount

Step 6: Pick promo codes (if any) to get cashback and other offers

Step 7: Choose the payment method of preference and pay the bill

(Also read: How to enroll your child for Aadhaar card? Here's a step-by-step-guide)

Here are the steps to pay electricity bill using Google Pay:

Step 1: Open Google Pay using PIN

Step 2: Go to bill payments and click on electricity option

Step 3: Select the electricity board and link account using consumer number and account name

Step 4: From the search results, click on ‘make payment’

Pay an available bill: on the bill, tap Pay Bill.

Step 6: Select the suitable option and pay the bill

(Also read: Lost your PAN card? Here's how you can apply for a duplicate one online)

Here are the steps to pay electricity bill online through Freecharge:

Step 1: Open Freecharge and go to recharges and bill payments section

Step 2: Click on the ‘electricity’ icon

Select 3: Select the electricity provider and enter the customer ID/account ID

Step 4: Now, click on continue and choose any preferred payment methods

Here are the steps to pay electricity bill online using MobiKwik:

Step 1: Go to ‘Recharge’ section on the MobiKwik app/ website and select ‘electricity’

Step 2: Select ‘electricity’ from the operator dropdown

Step 3: Select the respective operator from the dropdown

Step 4: Type in the consumer number and click on ‘Go’

Step 5: The bill will appear on the screen. Click on ‘Continue’