Personal Finance How to pay electricity bill online? Here's a step-by-step guide to use Paytm, Google Pay, Freecharge, MobiKwik Updated : June 24, 2020 02:28 PM IST Amid coronavirus pandemic, people are trying their best to use digital platforms to perform various tasks such as electricity bill payments. There are several platforms available that allows users to pay bill from mobile, laptop or tablet without missing the deadlines.