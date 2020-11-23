Personal Finance How to open SBI savings account for minors: Here's a step-by-step guide Updated : November 23, 2020 03:10 PM IST State Bank of India (SBI) offers two types of savings accounts for minors -- "Pehla Kadam" and "Pehli Udaan". Both these savings accounts are fully loaded, replete with banking features like internet banking and mobile banking. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.