Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana or PMJDY, a national mission for financial inclusion, ensures access to financial services such as banking, remittance, credit, insurance and pension. Through this scheme, every citizen can access all the financial subsidies passed by the government.

PMJDY account can be opened in any bank branch or business correspondent outlet. Accounts under PMJDY are opened with zero balance. However, if the account-holders wish to get cheque books, they are required to fulfill minimum balance criteria.

Here’s how one can open PMJDY account:

Step 1: Obtain the form for Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana from the official website of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana or any other bank website.

Step 2: Fill form and attach documents required. Passport, driving license, Permanent Account Number (PAN) card, voter’s identity card, job card issued by NREGA duly signed by an officer of state government, letter issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India containing details of name, address and Aadhaar number, or any other document as notified by the central government in consultation with the regulator can be used to open this account.

Step 3: Take the filled form to nearby bank branch. After proper verification of the documents, the bank account will be opened.

