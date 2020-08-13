Personal Finance How to open PPF account in SBI? Here's a step-by-step guide Updated : August 13, 2020 02:51 PM IST Public Provident Fund or PPF, a retirement-focused investment instrument, enjoys an EEE (Exempt-Exempt-Exempt) tax status. This means that the returns, maturity amount and the overall interest earned during the period of investment are tax-free. Currently, the PPF account offers an interest rate of 7.1 percent. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply