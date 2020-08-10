Personal Finance How to open NPS tier II account online? Here's a step-by-step guide Updated : August 10, 2020 07:50 PM IST National Pension System or NPS, a government-run investment scheme, provides the subscriber the option to set the preferred allocation to different asset classes. Two kinds of NPS accounts are available -- Tier 1 and Tier 2 -- for instruments including government bonds, equity market and corporate debt. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply