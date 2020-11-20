How to open Demat account with Groww? Here's a step-by-step guide

A Demat account allows the investor to hold securities in an electronic form. It works the same way as a bank account. When shares are purchased, money gets deducted and vice versa.

In order to open a Demat account, investors are required to register with their preferred broker, which can be done both online and offline. Investors will have to fill up an application form, and submit the same along with some essential documents. After this, an in-person verification process is initiated.

Once that is successfully completed, investors receive their unique client ID and account number.

Also read: How to invest in IPO through Zerodha?

Groww—an investment platform—also allows users to open a Demat account digitally. Here are the steps to open a Demat account with Groww:

Step 1: Log in to the Groww app. Under the ‘Stocks’ tab, click on ‘ complete setup’.

Step 2: Click on ‘Open Stocks Account‘ to proceed. Go through the account opening charges and agree to pay the applicable charges, click on ‘Open Stocks Account’.

Step 3: Enter details about occupation, income, mother’s and father’s name to complete the KYC process. Verify the correctness of the details and click on ‘Next’ to continue.

Step 4: Enter trading experience from the drop-down list and click on ‘Next’ once done.

Step 5: The next step involves uploading a signature. On a plain white sheet of paper, make a signature in dark ink. Click on the camera icon to take the picture and upload the signature. Click on ‘Looks Good’ on being satisfied with the picture to continue.

Step 6: This step is Aadhaar based on e-sign. Submit the Aadhaar number to the e-sign service and you will receive an OTP on the registered mobile number linked to Aadhaar. To e-sign, click on ‘E-SIGN AOF’.

Step 7: If the mobile number is linked to Aadhaar, enter the OTP/security code sent to your mobile and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 8: Read the Demat account opening form carefully and click on ‘Sign Now’ to proceed.

Step 9: You will be directed to NSDL electronic signature service. Enter the Aadhaar number or Aadhaar virtual ID in the space provided, and then click on the ‘Send OTP’ button. Enter the OTP to complete the e-sign process.