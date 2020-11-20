Personal Finance How to open Demat account with Groww? Here's a step-by-step guide Updated : November 20, 2020 02:47 PM IST A demat account allows the investor to hold securities in an electronic form. It works the same way as a bank account. When shares are purchased, money gets deducted and vice versa. In order to open a demat account, investors are required to register with their preferred broker, which can be done both online and offline. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.