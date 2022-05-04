How to open Atal Pension Yojana account online using Aadhaar eKYC

An Atal Pension Yojana (APY) account can now be opened online by completing e-KYC using your Aadhaar number without the need to visit a bank branch. The APY form can be filled online by furnishing bank account number, phone number registered with Aadhaar and the Aadhaar number.

Under APY, a fixed and guaranteed pension amount depending on the contribution amount is paid to the subscriber every month from the age of 60. The guaranteed monthly pension can be of Rs1,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 3,000, Rs 4,000 and Rs 5,000 per month depending on the contribution.

A minimum contribution depends on the age and pension desired. For example, to earn a monthly pension of Rs 1000, the minimum contribution has to be Rs 42 at age 18. Indian citizens aged between 18 and 40 with bank accounts linked with Aaadhar are eligible. Contributions must be made for a minimum of 20 years.

A return of 8 percent per annum is assured to the APY subscribers on their contributions. The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), the government body that regulates the APY, has given eAPY the go-ahead to ease the onboarding of subscribers through Aadhaar. Here is how to open APY account via online eKYC with various banks.

Steps to register for eAPY online without visiting a branch:

Step 1: Visit the NSDL website for the Online APY Subscriber Registration at https://enps.nsdl.com/eNPS/ApySubRegistration.html

Step 2: Fill in all the required registration details such as selecting a bank, bank account number, e-mail Id, Aadhaar registered mobile number, and upload Aadhaar offline e-KYC XML File.

Step 3: Share the given code for eKYC registration

Step 4: Enter Captcha in the specified field and submit by clicking on ‘continue’

NOTE: Subscribers who prefer eAPY as a mode of registration need to ensure the following:

The demographic information of the subscriber provided at the time of registration through e-APY by using Aadhaar e-KYC/XML should match with the information available in the Bank records.