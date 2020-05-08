Personal Finance How to open a mutual fund SIP online? Here's the step-by-step guide Updated : May 08, 2020 08:11 PM IST Systematic Investment Plan, commonly referred to as an SIP, allows investors to invest regularly a fixed sum in the mutual fund schemes. In SIP, a fixed amount is deducted from the specified savings account every month and directed towards the mutual fund chosen by the investors. According to market mavens, SIPs are a good way to invest for investors who earn a monthly salary. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365