  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

How to open a demat account? Here's a A to Z guide

Updated : May 18, 2020 06:25 PM IST

National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) are the two government-mandated depository organisations that maintain demat accounts in India.
Brokerage firms partner with either of them to open a demat account for investors.
How to open a demat account? Here's a A to Z guide

You May Also Like

Indiabulls Housing Finance raises Rs 1,030 crore via NCDs

Indiabulls Housing Finance raises Rs 1,030 crore via NCDs

General Atlantic to invest Rs 6,598.38 crore for 1.34% stake in Jio Platforms

General Atlantic to invest Rs 6,598.38 crore for 1.34% stake in Jio Platforms

Maruti Suzuki delivers 5,000 cars in past few days; 1,350 showrooms operational

Maruti Suzuki delivers 5,000 cars in past few days; 1,350 showrooms operational

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement