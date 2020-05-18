Personal Finance How to open a demat account? Here's a A to Z guide Updated : May 18, 2020 06:25 PM IST National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) are the two government-mandated depository organisations that maintain demat accounts in India. Brokerage firms partner with either of them to open a demat account for investors. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365