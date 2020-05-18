How to open a demat account? Here's a A to Z guide

Planning on entering the markets? Well, to do that you need a demat account. A demat account allows the investor to hold securities in an electronic form. It works the same way as a bank account. When shares are purchased, money gets deducted and vice versa.

National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) are the two government-mandated depository organisations that maintain demat accounts in India. The brokerage firms partner with either of them to open a demat account for investors.

In order to open a demat account, investors are required to furnish proofs of identity, address, income, bank account, copy of PAN, and passport photographs.

"Before opening a demat account, one should be aware of the associated charges, not just at the time of the account opening but also its annual fees. Also, investors should be aware that online trading via brokerage attracts fees per transaction as described in the service contract," according to Bankbazaar -- a marketplace for financial products.

Here are the steps to open a demat account:

Step 1: Select the Depository Participant (DP) to open the demat account. This can be a bank which offers in-house online trading services, or any online brokerage platforms

Step 2: Fill up the account opening form and submit it with copies of the required documents and a passport-sized photograph

Step 3: Read the rules and regulations provided and pay the associated charges

Step 4: After this, a member of the DP’s staff may contact to check the details provided in the account opening form

Step 5:Once the application is processed, the DP may provide a demat account number and a client ID. These details can be used to access the account online