How to manage personal finance during COVID-19 second wave? Updated : May 04, 2021 05:08:33 IST The COVID-19 pandemic and its effects have been around for over a year now, and have brought in a lot of uncertainty. It has not just taken a toll on the physical and mental health of the masses but has also shaken the financial backbone of several households. Published : May 04, 2021 05:08 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply