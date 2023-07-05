The surge in travel demand necessitates an extremely deliberate approach to planning it and the smart use of credit card is one thing to certainly keep in mind. Here's more

A growing economy has resulted in greater confidence in travel spending as Indians venture abroad to soak in the sites, cultures and cuisine. This translates to increasing credit card spending since credit cards are seen as a readily available and safer mode of payment than carrying cash abroad. The ease of digital and contactless payment transactions, the ability to set controls and limits and its acceptance at hotels and leading merchants the world over have ensured the credit card is the way to pay for international travel.

Recently, Ministry of Finance has also excluded international credit cards from Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) while travelling abroad, while mentioning that the same may not be subject to tax credit at source (TCS).

Here’s how one can make the overseas trip rewarding by tapping into the benefits offered by credit cards:

Travel segment co-branded cards

Companies often tie up with airlines, hotels, or travel partners to offer value-added benefits on travel-related spending such as accelerated rewards, bonus air miles, travel booking with points, complimentary lounge access, and travel insurance.

"These cards are lately gaining popularity due to their vast benefits and rewards," said Sridhar Keppurengan, Business Head, Cross Border payments, India & South Asia at Visa.

Here are some of the examples of co-branded travel credit cards:

Credit Card Annual Fee Key Highlight Air India SBI Signature Credit Card Rs 4,999 Complimentary Air India Frequent Flyer program-Flying Returns membership Axis Bank Vistara Infinite Credit Card Rs 10,000 Complimentary business class ticket voucher as a welcome gift Kotak IndiGo Ka-ching 6E Rewards XL Credit Card Rs 2,500 Welcome tickets worth Rs 3,000 Etihad Guest SBI Premier Credit Card Rs 4,999 Complimentary Etihad Guest Gold tier status after first card transaction Club Vistara SBI Prime Credit Card Rs 2,999 1 Premium Economy ticket payment of annual or renewal fee

Optimise for foreign currency transaction fees

Credit card issuers levy a forex transaction fee of 1.5 percent to 3.5 percent of the transaction value (apart from a currency conversion fee).

"Foreign exchange-related fees are part of the costs across mediums including cash, where the costs can be even higher, especially for exotic currencies which is the case with many of the newer international destinations that are becoming trendy. Users should choose cards keeping in mind what works for them on the fees, rewards and offers," Keppurengan told CNBC-TV18.com.

Rack up reward points

Customers should use credit card for public transport, airport parking, in-flight meals and the like.

"They can avail of a variety of perks such as free lounge access, complimentary meals, delayed checkouts, concierge services, additional baggage allowance and discounted car rental services. Some credit cards have tie-ups with hotel chains where reward points can partially cover stay costs," Keppurengan said.

Manage expenses smartly

By splitting spending across multiple cards, users can enhance their spending limit, enjoy more rewards and perks, and if the cards have different payment cycles, spread out the interest-free repayment period, too, provided users manage them prudently.

Here's a look at some of the credit cards considered good for international travel:

Credit Card Joining Fee HDFC Bank Regalia Credit Card Rs 2,500 Axis Bank Miles & More World Credit Card Rs 3,500 Jet Privilege HDFC Bank World Credit Card Rs 2,500 Air India SBI Platinum Card Rs 1,499 Axis Bank Titanium Smart Traveler Credit Card Rs 250 Yatra SBI Credit Card Rs 499

