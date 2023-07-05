The surge in travel demand necessitates an extremely deliberate approach to planning it and the smart use of credit card is one thing to certainly keep in mind. Here's more

A growing economy has resulted in greater confidence in travel spending as Indians venture abroad to soak in the sites, cultures and cuisine. This translates to increasing credit card spending since credit cards are seen as a readily available and safer mode of payment than carrying cash abroad. The ease of digital and contactless payment transactions, the ability to set controls and limits and its acceptance at hotels and leading merchants the world over have ensured the credit card is the way to pay for international travel.

Live TV

Loading...

Recently, Ministry of Finance has also excluded international credit cards from Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) while travelling abroad, while mentioning that the same may not be subject to tax credit at source (TCS).

Here’s how one can make the overseas trip rewarding by tapping into the benefits offered by credit cards: