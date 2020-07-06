Personal Finance How to maintain a good credit score in times of COVID-19 Updated : July 06, 2020 09:08 PM IST The coronavirus pandemic has not only impacted the health condition of people, but it also has had a major impact on the financial status of people. In such a situation, debt offers a financial cushion for individuals who are in urgent need of money. However, it is essential to effectively manage the credit/CIBIL score so that customers can get a loan immediately. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply