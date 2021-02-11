Personal Finance How to link your NPS account with Aadhaar? Here's a step-by-step guide Updated : February 11, 2021 11:08 AM IST National Pension System or NPS, a government-run investment scheme, gives the subscriber the option to set the preferred allocation to different asset classes. It was originally launched for government employees in 2004 and extended to the general public in 2009. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply