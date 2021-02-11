How to link your NPS account with Aadhaar? Here's a step-by-step guide

National Pension System or NPS, a government-run investment scheme, gives the subscriber the option to set the preferred allocation to different asset classes. It was originally launched for government employees in 2004 and extended to the general public in 2009.

NPS offers two kinds of accounts — Tier 1 and Tier 2 — for instruments including government bonds, equity market, and corporate debt. While the Tier 1 NPS account is strictly a pension account, the Tier 2 account — known as an investment account — is voluntary savings account associated with the Pension Regulatory Authority of India (PRAN).

The government has issued guidelines to NPS subscribers to link their accounts with Aadhaar to track financial transactions and provide exemptions to taxpayers.

Aadhaar seeding also allows subscribers to fulfill KYC norms instantly. e-KYC through the Aadhaar number saves the subscriber of the excessive paperwork and as Aadhaar OTP ensures real-time instantaneous verification, according to Paisbazaar.

Here are the steps to link NPS Account with Aadhaar online for existing subscribers (Compiled by Paisabazaar):

Step 1: Log in to NPS account at https://cra-nsdl.com/CRA/

Step 2: Go to the “Update Details” section, select the “Update Aadhaar/Address Details” option

Step 3: Enter the Aadhaar number and click on the “Generate OTP” button

Step 4: Click on the “Proceed” button to give consent to NSDL e-Gov for initiating the linking process

Step 5: An OTP will be sent to the mobile number registered with Aadhaar. Enter this OTP in the box provided and click on the “Continue” button. After successful authentication, the Aadhaar will be linked with the NPS account

Meanwhile, new subscribers can link Aadhaar while opening the NPS account. For the same, they can click on the “Registration” option on the portal, select the details and enter the Aadhaar number in the space provided and click on the “Generate OTP” button.

After proceeding, an OTP will be sent to the mobile number registered with Aadhaar, which should be provided in the space provided.