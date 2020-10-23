Personal Finance How to link your Aadhaar with IRCTC account: A step-by-step guide Updated : October 23, 2020 04:24 PM IST Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) allows passengers to book online tickets via its website/app. Passengers booking tickets are assigned a specific status, such as waiting (WL), RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation), and confirmed (full berth). Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.