How to link your Aadhaar with IRCTC account: A step-by-step guide

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) allows passengers to book online tickets via its website and app. Passengers booking tickets are assigned a specific status, such as waiting (WL), RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) and confirmed (full berth).

When the ticket is successfully booked, an SMS is sent to the customer, detailing the PNR (Passenger Name Record), ticket status and fare charged.

A maximum of six tickets can be booked by an individual in a month via IRCTC's website or app. However, the ceiling limit can be raised to 12 tickets for individual users, where accounts are verified through Aadhaar ID and one of the passengers booked is verifiable through Aadhaar.

Here are the steps to link Aadhaar number with IRCTC account:

Step 1: Visit the official e-ticketing website of IRCTC - irctc.co.in

Step 2: Enter the 'User ID' and password

Step 3: Go to 'My Profile Tab' and click on 'Aadhaar KYC'

Step 4: Add the Aadhaar Number and choose the ‘Send OTP’ option. OTP will be received on the registered mobile number

Step 5: Enter the OTP and click on the ‘Verify’ option

Step 6: Choose the ‘Submit’ option. After this, the Aadhaar number will be verified

Here are the steps to add passengers with Aadhaar number:

Step 1: Visit the official e-ticketing website of IRCTC

Step 2: Enter the 'User ID' and 'Password'

Step 3: Go to the profile section and click on 'Master List'

Step 4: Enter the new passengers' relevant details such as Aadhaar number, gender, date of birth as it is printed on the Aadhaar card

Step 5: Now, click on submit

Once the verification is done, the status will automatically reflect as ‘Verified’.