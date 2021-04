In the wake of difficulties being faced by the taxpayers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the central government recently extended the last date to link the Permanent Account Number (PAN) with the Aadhaar card to June 30.

According to a notification from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), linking the two is mandatory for availing of certain services. If the two are not linked by the stipulated deadline, then PAN may become 'inoperative'. This means that users will no longer be able to conduct any financial transactions where quoting PAN is mandatory.

The government is also mulling a late fee of up to Rs 1,000 if PAN and Aadhaar are not linked as the Lok Sabha, last week, passed the Finance Bill, 2021, where a new section 234H — with the fine clause — has been inserted.

Visit the Income Tax (I-T) Department e-filing portal (incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in).

Go to the ‘Link Aadhaar’ option on the left side of the page opened after logging in.

You will be taken to a page wherein you will have to fill up your details. Before that, you can check if you have already linked your PAN with Aadhaar by clicking on the link “View Aadhaar link status” at the top of the page. You can check by putting your PAN and Aadhaar numbers in the concerned boxes and clicking on the “View Aadhaar link status” bar. If it is already linked, you will get a message, “Your PAN is linked to Aadhaar Number”.

If not registered, go back and fill the online form with the required details like PAN and Aadhaar numbers, name as per your Aadhaar card. You will also get an option to declare if your year of birth is mentioned only on the Aadhaar card.

Then you will have to click on a box saying, “I agree to validate my Aadhaar” and enter the captcha code seen on your screen. Visually challenged applicants can request a one-time password (OTP).

Finally, click on “Link Aadhaar” button. You will get a message that the request “has been sent to UADAI” for validation. You can check the status later by logging in the above-mentioned portal.

https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/home

You can also visit https://www.utiitsl.com/ or https://www.egov-nsdl.co.in/ to link your PAN and Aadhaar.

Name, date of birth and gender as per the PAN card will be validated against the Aadhaar details.

Ensure that the Aadhaar number and “name as per Aadhaar” should be exactly as per the Aadhaar card. Avoid any spelling mistake in name.

If there is a mismatch between the PAN details like name, date of birth and gender, and the ones mentioned on Aadhaar, you need to get the same corrected in either of the documents.

Benefits of linking PAN and Aadhaar

If your PAN and Aadhaar are not linked, then you may not be able to use PAN for financial transactions like opening a bank account or availing monetary benefits such as a pension, scholarships, LPG subsidy and so on.

What to do if PAN details are not matching with the PAN database?