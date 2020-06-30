How to link Aadhaar with LPG connection online? Here's a step-by-step guide

Looking to link Aadhaar with LPG connection? Under the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) Scheme of the government, the subsidy amount on each cylinder is credited directly to the consumer bank's account. Linking of Aadhaar with an LPG connection is necessary for receiving this benefit of LPG subsidy. There are various ways through which the two can be linked. One can do it through website, distributor, by making a call, by IVRS, or even by sending an SMS.

Here are the steps to link Aadhaar with LPG connection online, as per Paisabazaar:

Step 1: Visit the website rasf.uidai.gov.in/seeding/User/ResidentSelfSeedingpds.aspx and fill the required information.

Step 2: Select 'benefit type' as LPG and then mention the scheme name according to the LPG connection such 'BPCL' for Bharat Gas Connection and 'IOCL' for Indane Gas Connection.

Step 3: Select 'Distributor Name' from the drop-down list and enter the LPG consumer number.

Step 4: Enter the mobile number, email address, and Aadhaar number and click the 'submit' button.

Step 5: An OTP will be received on the registered mobile number and email ID. Enter the OTP to get it further processed.

Step 6: After successful registration, the details will be verified by the concerned authority and the notification will be sent to the registered mobile number as well as email ID

Here are the steps to link Aadhaar with LPG connection via SMS:

Linking Aadhaar to LPG connection can be done by sending an SMS to the LPG service provider. Register mobile number with LPG distributor and then send an SMS from registered mobile number. The number can be found from the specific distributors' websites.

Here are the steps to link Aadhaar with LPG connection via IVRS: