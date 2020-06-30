  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

How to link Aadhaar with LPG connection online? Here's a step-by-step guide

Updated : June 30, 2020 01:56 PM IST

Under the Direct Benefit Transfer Scheme of government, the subsidy amount on each cylinder is credited directly to consumer bank's account.
Linking of Aadhaar with LPG connection is necessary for receiving this benefit of LPG subsidy, as per government. 
How to link Aadhaar with LPG connection online? Here's a step-by-step guide

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Amid pandemic, real estate sector sells 57,940 units in H1CY20; new launches lowest in last 5 years

Amid pandemic, real estate sector sells 57,940 units in H1CY20; new launches lowest in last 5 years

Chinese researchers warn of new virus in pigs with human pandemic risk

Chinese researchers warn of new virus in pigs with human pandemic risk

These banking rules may change from July 1, 2020

These banking rules may change from July 1, 2020

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement